Fri. Jun 20th, 2025
Crime Drugs Marijuana Newport Beach

Newport Beach Police raid Corona Del Mar tobacco shop for selling illegal drugs

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 20, 2025

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug activity, the Newport Beach Police Department executed a search warrant on June 10 at a Corona Del Mar tobacco shop suspected of selling controlled substances. The operation targeted Tobacco and Accessories, located at 3617 E Coast Highway, following complaints from concerned parents.

During the search, detectives seized more than 454 pounds of THC/cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, nitrous oxide, and various prohibited tobacco products. Authorities say the store owner concealed the illicit items in a hidden room accessible only to customers who knew to ask.

“This investigation underscores our commitment to protecting the community—especially our youth—from illegal drug activity,” said Police Chief Miner. The case has been forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This marks the second such enforcement action in Corona Del Mar in just over a year. On May 15, 2024, detectives arrested a clerk at Plugged N Smoke & Sneakers, located at 3555 East Coast Highway, for selling marijuana to a minor. That case also involved the illegal sale of THC products and other controlled substances.

Under California law, retail THC sales are restricted to state-licensed dispensaries, which are banned in Newport Beach under local ordinance NBMC 10.70.030. The city also prohibits the sale of Kratom (NBMC 10.75.020), and California Penal Code 381b makes it illegal to sell nitrous oxide for recreational use.

Additionally, the sale of flavored tobacco products—including menthol cigarettes, flavored vapes, and cigarillos—is banned statewide, particularly to minors, as part of efforts to curb youth tobacco use.

The investigation remains ongoing.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Alcohol Crime Drugs Marijuana Orange

The Orange Police are conducting a CDL and DUI Checkpoint tonight

Jun 20, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Pets

Irvine animal trainer and his girlfriend arrested after suspicious deaths of ten dogs

Jun 20, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Fullerton

The Fullerton Police will conduct a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on June 26

Jun 20, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Donald Trump Health and Medical ICE immigration OC Health Care Orange County

Orange County’s immigrant communities alarmed by Federal data sharing policy

Jun 20, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Marijuana Newport Beach

Newport Beach Police raid Corona Del Mar tobacco shop for selling illegal drugs

Jun 20, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Marijuana Orange

The Orange Police are conducting a CDL and DUI Checkpoint tonight

Jun 20, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Pets

Irvine animal trainer and his girlfriend arrested after suspicious deaths of ten dogs

Jun 20, 2025 Art Pedroza