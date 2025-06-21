Newport Beach Police raid Corona Del Mar tobacco shop for selling illegal drugs

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug activity, the Newport Beach Police Department executed a search warrant on June 10 at a Corona Del Mar tobacco shop suspected of selling controlled substances. The operation targeted Tobacco and Accessories, located at 3617 E Coast Highway, following complaints from concerned parents.

During the search, detectives seized more than 454 pounds of THC/cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, nitrous oxide, and various prohibited tobacco products. Authorities say the store owner concealed the illicit items in a hidden room accessible only to customers who knew to ask.

“This investigation underscores our commitment to protecting the community—especially our youth—from illegal drug activity,” said Police Chief Miner. The case has been forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This marks the second such enforcement action in Corona Del Mar in just over a year. On May 15, 2024, detectives arrested a clerk at Plugged N Smoke & Sneakers, located at 3555 East Coast Highway, for selling marijuana to a minor. That case also involved the illegal sale of THC products and other controlled substances.

Under California law, retail THC sales are restricted to state-licensed dispensaries, which are banned in Newport Beach under local ordinance NBMC 10.70.030. The city also prohibits the sale of Kratom (NBMC 10.75.020), and California Penal Code 381b makes it illegal to sell nitrous oxide for recreational use.

Additionally, the sale of flavored tobacco products—including menthol cigarettes, flavored vapes, and cigarillos—is banned statewide, particularly to minors, as part of efforts to curb youth tobacco use.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.