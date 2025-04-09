Young survivor of Saturday’s horrific car crash in Santa Ana appears to be brain dead

A young unidentified victim on life support, who was hospitalized in “grave condition” after Saturday’s horrific car crash in Santa Ana had no brain activity, and as of Tuesday morning, according to officials. That victim was a student at Carr Intermediate.

The Orange County Coroner has identified three of the victims of Sunday’s horrific car crash in Santa Ana as 17-year-old Natalia Vidal Zarate, 18-year-old Emanuel “Manny” Gonzalez Martinez, and 20-year-old Arely Robles.

A fourth victim was identified today, 16-year-old Jacqueline Torres Zarate of Santa Ana.,

The crash happened on Saturday, April 5, at around 11:25 p.m. on Segerstrom Avenue, between Raitt and Greenville streets, near Carl Thornton Park.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Martinez, the driver of the car, was speeding on West Segerstrom when he missed a turn and crashed into a tree.

The family of two of the victims of the horrific Santa Ana collision with a tree, Arely and Arlene, have started a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral and hospital bills. Their sister Jasmine Robles started the GoFundMe page.

FOX 11 spoke to Ignacio Robles, the father of the sisters. He said they received a last-minute invite to grab food with friends Saturday night.

Arlene sustained a broken jaw, a fractured neck, and a leg injury.

Another family, the Zarate family, also now has a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help pay for the funeral of Natalia Vidal Zarate, their daughter killed in this accident. That page was created by Emily Ramos, a sister-in-law. Her husband’s sister’s daughter died in the accident and her husband’s niece is in critical condition fighting for her life at a hospital.

The Zarate family is also hosting a car wash on Saturday, April 19, from 8 a.m. until they finish, at 1433 S. Bristol, in Santa Ana, in the Mater Dei High School parking lot.

A kermes will be held for the families of three of the victims, on Sunday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2417 W. Elder, in Santa Ana. This fundraiser will feature a menu of Menudo, Pozole, Tacos, Mole, Tinga, Tamales, Champurrado and other drinks.

Friends of those in the vehicle that night told KTLA that the group all knew each other from Valley High and Carr Intermediate schools.

While authorities initially said they suspected alcohol and or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, Santa Ana Police Department Spokesperson Natalie Garcia told The Orange County Register, detectives have not confirmed that and that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

