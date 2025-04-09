Drug dealer on probation arrested again by the SAPD

While patrolling thru the E. 1st Street Corridor, one of the SAPD’s Directed Enforcement Team police officers contacted a known probationer out on bail for drug sales.

After detaining him, officers discovered he had a key to a room at the notorious Sunland Motel.

The officers conducted a probation search of the room and seized:

331.3 grams of meth

7 grams of fentanyl

107 M30 pills

7.5 Xanax pills

2 digital scales

Packaging materials

Cash

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail for narcotics sales.

In California, the penalties for a probationer arrested with the substances and items you listed can be quite severe. Here’s a breakdown based on California law:

Methamphetamine (331.3 grams): Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine is a felony under California Health & Safety Code 11378. This can result in 2 to 4 years in state prison. Fentanyl (7 grams): Possession with intent to sell fentanyl is also a felony under Health & Safety Code 11351, carrying 2 to 4 years in state prison. M30 Pills (107 pills): These are often counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. The penalties would be similar to those for fentanyl, with potential felony charges. Xanax (7.5 pills): Possession with intent to sell Xanax (alprazolam) is a felony under Health & Safety Code 11375, punishable by up to 4 years in state prison. Digital Scales and Packaging Materials: These items suggest intent to distribute, which can significantly increase penalties compared to simple possession. Cash: Large amounts of cash can be used as evidence of drug trafficking, further increasing the severity of charges.

Given the probation status, the individual could face additional penalties for violating probation terms, including revocation of probation and imposition of the original sentence for the prior offense.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.