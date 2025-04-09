Three of the victim’s of Sunday’s horrific car crash in Santa Ana identified by the OC Coroner

The Orange County Coroner has identified three of the victims of Sunday’s horrific car crash in Santa Ana as 17-year-old Natalia Vidal Zarate, 18-year-old Emanuel Gonzalez Martinez, and 20-year-old Arely Robles.

Two younger passengers, aged 13 and 15, survived but were severely injured, with the younger girl in critical condition.

Emanuel Gonzalez Martinez

The crash happened on Saturday, April 5, at around 11:25 p.m. on Segerstrom Avenue, between Raitt and Greenville streets, near Carl Thornton Park. The vehicle was reportedly speeding westbound when it collided with a tree.

Arely Robles

The family of two of the victims of the horrific Santa Ana collision with a tree, Arely and Arlene, have started a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral and hospital bills. Their sister Jasmine Robles started the GoFundMe page.

FOX 11 spoke to Ignacio Robles, the father of the sisters. He said they received a last-minute invite to grab food with friends Saturday night.

Arlene sustained a broken jaw, a fractured neck, and a leg injury.

Another family, the Zarate family, also now has a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help pay for the funeral of a daughter killed in this accident. That page was created by Emily Ramos, a sister-in-law. Her husband’s sister’s daughter died in the accident and her husband’s niece is in critical condition fighting for her life at a hospital.

The City of Santa Ana extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the four young individuals whose lives were tragically lost in a car crash over the weekend. Our thoughts are also with the passenger who remains in critical condition. This is an incredibly difficult time for our Santa Ana community, and we stand together in grief, honoring the memory of these young people whose bright futures were cut short.

Statement from Mayor Valerie Amezcua:

“The Santa Ana City Council, our City of Santa Ana family, and the entire Santa Ana community is mourning the tragic loss of these young lives. No parent should have to face the grief of losing a child, at any age. We must all do whatever we can to support the victims’ families and loved ones. SAUSD has counselors available, and Santa Ana Police Department has referred families to Waymakers for support. My prayers go out to the victims’ families.”

Statement from Ward 4 Councilmember Phil Bacerra:

“As the representative of Ward 4 where this tragic accident occurred, I want my constituents, residents, and the families of the victims to know that we as a community are here to support you in any way that we can. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible crash.”

