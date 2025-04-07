Tue. Apr 8th, 2025
Family of Santa Ana car crash victims seeks support for funeral and medical expenses

ByArt Pedroza

The family of two of the victims of the horrific Santa Ana collision with a tree have started a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral and hospital bills.

These victims are sisters, named Arely and Arlene. Their sister Jasmine Robles started the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page has raised just under $1,500.

Four victims died in the collision including Arely. The other siste, Arlene, and another friend are currently in the hospital receiving treatment for the serious injuries they sustained.

The other victims of the collision included their friends JT, NV, and Manny.

Jasmine wrote on the GoFundMe page that “Words cannot express the heartbreak and grief our family is feeling. Arely was a bright light in all of our lives — loving, kind, and full of dreams. The pain of losing her is indescribable. Our hearts also go out to the families of JT, NV, and Manny, who are grieving alongside us.”

Picture Courtesy of GoFundMe

Another family, the Zarate family, also now has a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help pay for the funeral of a daughter killed in this accident. That page was created by Emily Ramos, a sister-in-law. Her husband’s sister’s daughter died in the accident and her husband’s niece is in critical condition fighting for her life at a hospital.

The Santa Ana Unified School District issued a statement Monday, confirming some of the victims are students at Valley High School and Carr Intermediate School.

“Our entire SAUSD community is devastated by this unimaginable loss,” read the statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and our thoughts remain with the two individuals who are recovering. We are working closely with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. In the meantime, our focus remains on supporting the students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy.”

The district said crisis counselors and mental health professionals will be made available at both schools.

The father of Arely and Arlene, Ignacio Robles, told KABC News that “They weren’t drunk or on drugs. It was an accident and that was it.”

SAPD police investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fatal collision.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
