Mon. Apr 7th, 2025
Civic Affairs Jobs Parks and Recreation Santa Ana Youth Activities

Santa Ana Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Agency Job Fair rescheduled to April 24

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 7, 2025
Santa Ana Parks Recreation and Community Services Agency Job Fair rescheduled to April 24

Join the City of Santa Ana for an in-person hiring fair on Thursday April 24, 2025 from 1 – 5:30 p.m. as the Santa Ana Parks, Recreation & Community Services Agency (PRCSA) will be hiring for various positions.

This rescheduled date is in lieu of the previously cancelled April 2 date. Summer positions include camp counselors, lifeguards, cashiers, pool managers, and more.

In addition to summer camp positions, PRCSA will also be seeking applicants who are innovative, enthusiastic, and results oriented individuals for the following program sections:

  • Aquatics
  • Athletics
  • Community engagement
  • Health & wellness
  • Special events
  • Youth & teens
  • Zoo

Stop by to apply in-person and get hired on the spot! Add the following hiring fair date to your calendar April 24.

  • Location: Santa Ana City Hall Civic Center Plaza, Outside Courtyard by the City Council Chambers
  • Address: 22 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana, CA 92701

*Please bring acceptable forms of ID for work authorization purposes.

What to Bring:

Please bring one (1) of the following for work authorization:

  • U.S. passport
  • Permanent resident card
  • Foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp
  • Employment Authorization Document with photo (Form I-766)
  • Foreign passport with Form I-94 or I-94A

OR, bring two (2) of the documents listed below—one (1) from each list:

List 1:

  • Driver’s license
  • Government ID with photo
  • School ID with photo
  • Voter’s registration card
  • Military ID
  • U.S. Coast Guard card
  • Native American tribal ID
  • Canadian driver’s license
  • For those under 18, if you can’t provide a document from List 1, you can bring:
  • School record
  • Doctor’s record
  • Daycare record

List 2:

  • Social Security card
  • Birth certificate
  • Native American tribal document
  • U.S. Citizenship ID (Form I-179)
  • DHS Employment Authorization Document

Parking

Parking validations will be provided for all applicants in attendance. Please park at the following location, located on the cross streets of West Santa Ana Boulevard and Civic Center Plaza:

  • Structure: P6 Appellate Court Parking Structure #19
  • 601W W Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701

For more information, please email aquatics@santa-ana.org.

Find all Parks and Rec and other City of Santa Ana job openings here.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Civic Affairs Education Jobs Santa Ana Youth Activities

Free O.C. Job Fair set for April 24 at Santa Ana College

Apr 7, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Drugs Fires Santa Ana SAPD

Five dead and one badly injured after a Santa Ana speeding driver slammed into a tree

Apr 6, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Gangs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana gangbangers arrested on narcotic and weapon-related charges

Apr 5, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Civic Affairs Jobs Parks and Recreation Santa Ana Youth Activities

Santa Ana Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Agency Job Fair rescheduled to April 24

Apr 7, 2025 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Education Jobs Santa Ana Youth Activities

Free O.C. Job Fair set for April 24 at Santa Ana College

Apr 7, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Drugs Fires Santa Ana SAPD

Five dead and one badly injured after a Santa Ana speeding driver slammed into a tree

Apr 6, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Gangs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana gangbangers arrested on narcotic and weapon-related charges

Apr 5, 2025 Art Pedroza