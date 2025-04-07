Santa Ana Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Agency Job Fair rescheduled to April 24

Join the City of Santa Ana for an in-person hiring fair on Thursday April 24, 2025 from 1 – 5:30 p.m. as the Santa Ana Parks, Recreation & Community Services Agency (PRCSA) will be hiring for various positions.

This rescheduled date is in lieu of the previously cancelled April 2 date. Summer positions include camp counselors, lifeguards, cashiers, pool managers, and more.

In addition to summer camp positions, PRCSA will also be seeking applicants who are innovative, enthusiastic, and results oriented individuals for the following program sections:

Aquatics

Athletics

Community engagement

Health & wellness

Special events

Youth & teens

Zoo

Stop by to apply in-person and get hired on the spot! Add the following hiring fair date to your calendar April 24.

Location: Santa Ana City Hall Civic Center Plaza, Outside Courtyard by the City Council Chambers

Address: 22 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana, CA 92701

*Please bring acceptable forms of ID for work authorization purposes.

What to Bring:

Please bring one (1) of the following for work authorization:

U.S. passport

Permanent resident card

Foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp

Employment Authorization Document with photo (Form I-766)

Foreign passport with Form I-94 or I-94A

OR, bring two (2) of the documents listed below—one (1) from each list:

List 1:

Driver’s license

Government ID with photo

School ID with photo

Voter’s registration card

Military ID

U.S. Coast Guard card

Native American tribal ID

Canadian driver’s license

For those under 18, if you can’t provide a document from List 1, you can bring:

School record

Doctor’s record

Daycare record

List 2:

Social Security card

Birth certificate

Native American tribal document

U.S. Citizenship ID (Form I-179)

DHS Employment Authorization Document

Parking

Parking validations will be provided for all applicants in attendance. Please park at the following location, located on the cross streets of West Santa Ana Boulevard and Civic Center Plaza:

Structure: P6 Appellate Court Parking Structure #19

601W W Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701

For more information, please email aquatics@santa-ana.org.

Find all Parks and Rec and other City of Santa Ana job openings here.

