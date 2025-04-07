Santa Ana Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Agency Job Fair rescheduled to April 24

Join the City of Santa Ana for an in-person hiring fair on Thursday April 24, 2025 from 1 – 5:30 p.m. as the Santa Ana Parks, Recreation & Community Services Agency (PRCSA) will be hiring for various positions.
This rescheduled date is in lieu of the previously cancelled April 2 date. Summer positions include camp counselors, lifeguards, cashiers, pool managers, and more.
In addition to summer camp positions, PRCSA will also be seeking applicants who are innovative, enthusiastic, and results oriented individuals for the following program sections:
- Aquatics
- Athletics
- Community engagement
- Health & wellness
- Special events
- Youth & teens
- Zoo
Stop by to apply in-person and get hired on the spot! Add the following hiring fair date to your calendar April 24.
- Location: Santa Ana City Hall Civic Center Plaza, Outside Courtyard by the City Council Chambers
- Address: 22 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana, CA 92701
*Please bring acceptable forms of ID for work authorization purposes.
What to Bring:
Please bring one (1) of the following for work authorization:
- U.S. passport
- Permanent resident card
- Foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp
- Employment Authorization Document with photo (Form I-766)
- Foreign passport with Form I-94 or I-94A
OR, bring two (2) of the documents listed below—one (1) from each list:
List 1:
- Driver’s license
- Government ID with photo
- School ID with photo
- Voter’s registration card
- Military ID
- U.S. Coast Guard card
- Native American tribal ID
- Canadian driver’s license
- For those under 18, if you can’t provide a document from List 1, you can bring:
- School record
- Doctor’s record
- Daycare record
List 2:
- Social Security card
- Birth certificate
- Native American tribal document
- U.S. Citizenship ID (Form I-179)
- DHS Employment Authorization Document
Parking
Parking validations will be provided for all applicants in attendance. Please park at the following location, located on the cross streets of West Santa Ana Boulevard and Civic Center Plaza:
- Structure: P6 Appellate Court Parking Structure #19
- 601W W Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701
For more information, please email aquatics@santa-ana.org.
Find all Parks and Rec and other City of Santa Ana job openings here.