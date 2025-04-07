Mon. Apr 7th, 2025
Free O.C. Job Fair set for April 24 at Santa Ana College

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 7, 2025
Free OC job fair set for April 24 at Santa Ana College

If you’re looking for a new job, your first job, or just some career guidance, join the Santa Ana WORK Center and our other partners for the Orange County Job Fair at Santa Ana College.

This free event is open to Santa Ana College students, Santa Ana Unified School District high school students, and job seekers in the Santa Ana community.

The job fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Santa Ana College, located at 1530 W. 17th St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local and regional employers across various industries. In preparation for the job fair, Santa Ana College’s Career Center will host workshops and Lunch & Learn sessions to help job seekers refine their resumes, interview skills, and job search strategies. Register now! Registration is required.

Free pizza for the first 300 students and job seekers who complete the event check-out survey, courtesy of The Pizza Press.

Employers looking to hire can register to participate for free and recruit talent directly at the event. Community organizations providing employment resources are also invited to host informational tables (space is limited).

Learn more and register here.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

