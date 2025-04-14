A speeding motorcyclist died after rear-ending an SUV in north Orange County

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Brea Police officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of W. Imperial Highway and S. Puente St. involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the motorcyclist, a 26-year old male from Los Angeles County, had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Preliminary findings indicate that both vehicles were traveling westbound on Imperial Highway when the motorcycle, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the rear of the SUV. The SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation and was reopened by 8:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Brea Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this collision is requested to contact the Brea Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 990-7640.

Rear-end collisions involving motorcyclists are a significant concern. Nationally, rear-end crashes account for about 15.4% of fatal and serious injury motorcycle crashes. Speeding is a major factor in motorcycle accidents, with 34% of fatal motorcycle crashes involving speeding.

In California, motorcycle fatalities have been increasing, with 634 motorcyclists killed in 2022. Rear-end collisions are among the common types of motorcycle accidents, but specific statistics on the percentage of motorcyclists who die from rear-ending another vehicle while speeding are not readily available.

Motorcyclists are generally at higher risk on the road, and it’s crucial to follow safety measures to reduce these risks.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.