Mon. Apr 14th, 2025
Accidents Brea Los Angeles County Motorcycles

A speeding motorcyclist died after rear-ending an SUV in north Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 14, 2025
A speeding motorcyclist died after rear-ending an SUV in north Orange County

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Brea Police officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of W. Imperial Highway and S. Puente St. involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the motorcyclist, a 26-year old male from Los Angeles County, had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Preliminary findings indicate that both vehicles were traveling westbound on Imperial Highway when the motorcycle, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the rear of the SUV. The SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation and was reopened by 8:30 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation by the Brea Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this collision is requested to contact the Brea Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 990-7640.

Rear-end collisions involving motorcyclists are a significant concern. Nationally, rear-end crashes account for about 15.4% of fatal and serious injury motorcycle crashes. Speeding is a major factor in motorcycle accidents, with 34% of fatal motorcycle crashes involving speeding.

In California, motorcycle fatalities have been increasing, with 634 motorcyclists killed in 2022. Rear-end collisions are among the common types of motorcycle accidents, but specific statistics on the percentage of motorcyclists who die from rear-ending another vehicle while speeding are not readily available.

Motorcyclists are generally at higher risk on the road, and it’s crucial to follow safety measures to reduce these risks. 

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Accidents Fullerton

A Tesla driver and his passenger died after he ran a red light then hit an OCTA bus and a pickup

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Fraud Irvine Los Angeles County

L.A. County man with warrants arrested in Irvine on drug, theft and fraud charges

Apr 10, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Santa Ana SAPD

The 13-year old victim of Saturday night’s gruesome Santa Ana car crash has passed away

Apr 10, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Music Santa Ana SAUSD Seniors

Retired SAUSD teacher reunites with a student and they use music to change the lives of seniors

Apr 14, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Brea Los Angeles County Motorcycles

A speeding motorcyclist died after rear-ending an SUV in north Orange County

Apr 14, 2025 Art Pedroza
Nature Santa Ana Santa Ana Zoo Youth Activities

The Santa Ana Zoo unveils their new Goat Interaction Yard 

Apr 13, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Costa Mesa Crime Drugs

Four drivers arrested at Costa Mesa DUI Checkpoint on Friday night; 32 citations issued

Apr 13, 2025 Art Pedroza