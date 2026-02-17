Tue. Feb 17th, 2026
A carport fire in Tustin was put out before it could spread to apartments

Last night, a detached carport fire in Tustin threatened to spread to nearby apartment homes, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Due to the rapid actions of our first-arriving crews, the fire was quickly brought under control before it could extend into the residences.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to two carports and the apartment homes were protected. At least two vehicles that were parked in the carport appeared to be heavily damaged.

Preventing Fires in Carports

To prevent fires in detached carports at apartment complexes, fire authorities and safety experts emphasize a combination of “good housekeeping,” strategic landscaping, and structural hardening. 

Immediate Prevention Measures

  • Remove Combustible Debris: Regularly clear dead leaves, pine needles, and dry grass from carport roofs, gutters, and the ground directly underneath. Debris acts as fuel that can ignite from a small spark or ember.
  • Eliminate Clutter: Do not use carports for storage. Items like cardboard boxes, wood scraps, and fabric are highly flammable and can quickly escalate a small vehicle fire.
  • Secure Flammable Liquids: Never store gasoline, propane tanks, or chemical products in carports. If they must be kept on-site, ensure they are in approved safety containers away from residential structures.
  • Landscape “Defensible Space”: Create a 5-foot “ember-resistant zone” around structures using noncombustible materials like gravel or concrete instead of wood mulch. Trim tree branches so they are at least 10 feet away from roofs. 

Structural & Maintenance Actions

  • Use Fire-Resistant Materials: Replace wooden carports with steel or metal structures, which do not ignite or contribute fuel to a fire.
  • Hardening Vents & Gaps: Cover any vents or openings in nearby apartment eaves with 1/8-inch metal mesh to prevent wind-blown embers from entering the attic or living spaces.
  • Regular Electrical Inspections: Ensure all carport lighting and electric vehicle charging stations are installed by professionals and inspected regularly for frayed wiring or overloaded circuits.
  • Maintain Fire Access: Ensure fire lanes and access roads are always clear of obstructions so first responders, like the Orange County Fire Authority, can reach the scene quickly. 

Tenant & Manager Collaboration

  • Report Hazards: Residents should immediately notify management if they see damaged fire extinguishers, missing smoke alarms, or neighbors storing prohibited items in carports.
  • Plan and Practice: Families should have a pre-determined escape plan and a meeting spot outside, away from buildings and carports. 

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

