OCTA seeks Santa Ana and Garden Grove artists to help celebrate OC Streetcar launch

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is inviting local digital artists to submit their portfolios for the chance to be commissioned for the OC Streetcar launch marketing campaign.

Testing is now underway on the OC Streetcar – Orange County’s first modern streetcar – and OCTA wants to spotlight community creativity and culture in promotional materials.

Eligible participants must reside in or be enrolled in school in Santa Ana or Garden Grove and be 18 years of age or older.

Artist applicants are asked to submit a portfolio consisting of at least five original digital illustrations created with tools such as Procreate, Photoshop, or similar software. The artwork can come from existing work or it could be a new creation but it must be the artist’s original work – no copied, third-party, or AI-generated artwork will be accepted.

Selected artists will be compensated approximately $2,000 to create an original art piece to be used in the OC Streetcar marketing campaign. Up to five artists are expected to be chosen.

OCTA will collaborate with the selected artists to ensure the final pieces reflect both the artists’ unique style and the spirit of the community.

Each commissioned artwork will feature the OC Streetcar as its centerpiece, integrated with vibrant imagery that reflects the people, places, and culture of Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

Portfolio submissions are now open and key dates include:

Feb. 28: Deadline to submit portfolios

Deadline to submit portfolios Week of March 9: Finalist will be interviewed

Finalist will be interviewed By March 15: Selected artists will be announced

Selected artists will be announced March 16 – April 15: Art collaboration period with OCTA on final artwork.

OCTA encourages artists of all styles and backgrounds to participate in this unique opportunity to help shape the visual identity of a major new transportation option for Orange County. Information: octa.net/artists .

