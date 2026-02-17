Residents eagerly welcomed the new Raising Canes in Santa Ana today

The new Raising Cane’s location in Santa Ana celebrated their grand opening today and welcomed large crowds all day despite the wet weather. The event was marked with a giant red balloon floating high above the restaurant with the restaurant’s logo emblazoned on it.

This new restaurant is located at 1301 N. Bristol Street, across the street from the southern end of the Santa Ana College campus. It is on the east side of N. Bristol just north of Washington. They have ample parking and the drive through has two lanes with order takers also working their to ensure you can get in and out in just a few minutes.

Raising Canes Box Combo

This was my first visit to a Raising Cane’s. I had the box combo, which featured several hand-breaded and fried chicken strips, french fries, a piece of buttered and grilled Texas toast (that was so soft inside!), cole slaw and their special dipping sauce.

The food reminded me of Southern cooking which makes sense since Raising Cane’s started out in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The chicken was very tender and not overly salty. It had a delicious savory flavor that paired very well with the dipping sauce.

Raising Canes Santa Ana Outdoor Patio

The new Santa Ana Raising Cane’s is already making a splash in the community. They are sponsoring the Lacrosse team at Mater Dei High School and have plans for a dinner to benefit the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Monday 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Tuesday 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Wednesday 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Thursday 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Friday 9:00 AM – 1:30 AM

Saturday 9:00 AM – 1:30 AM

Dine In Hours:

Sunday 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Monday 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Tuesday 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Wednesday 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Thursday 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Friday 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Saturday 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM

About Raising Cane’s

In the mid-1990s, while a student at Louisiana State University (LSU), Todd Graves and friend Craig Silvey wrote a business plan for a chicken-finger-only restaurant. The concept was widely dismissed – their business plan got a low grade of B minus from their professor.

Graves was undeterred. He ended up raising money for his concept by working on boilers in refineries and he even flew to Alaska to work 20-hour days in dangerous conditions as a commercial sockeye salmon fisherman.

As of 2025, the company has grown to over 900 locations worldwide with annual sales exceeding $5 billion. Despite this scale, it remains a privately held, founder-led company. As of February 2026, Raising Cane’s has 129 locations in California. California holds the second-highest number of locations in the United States, representing approximately 14% of the chain’s total footprint.

If you missed the grand opening festivities fret not as their next new location is opening up in Costa Mesa on Tuesday, Feb 24. at 1595 Newport Blvd.

