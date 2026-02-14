Santa Ana woman and two others arrested for stealing from a storage facility in Irvine

Several burglaries occurred over the last few weeks at a storage facility on Red Hill, according to the Irvine Police Department.

It wasn’t long before The Directed Enforcement Team (DET), along with the Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU), identified and located the suspects.

Last Friday, DET and CIU served a search warrant at an Irvine hotel and arrested Charlotte Rae Cossey, 43, of Santa Ana, and Jovany Ryan Velez, 38, of Costa Mesa, for burglary. Christopher Ruscher, 39, of Westminster, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and drug charges.

Detectives recovered some of the stolen property and returned it to their rightful owners, including a recurve bow that will not be used by Cupid anytime soon…

Legal Penalties faced by the Suspects and Criminal Background

In California, the suspects arrested by the Irvine Police Department face penalties based on the nature of the storage facility burglaries.

Potential Legal Penalties

Commercial Burglary (Second-Degree): Since the burglaries occurred at a storage facility (not an inhabited home), they are typically classified as second-degree burglary. This is a "wobbler," meaning it can be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor. Felony conviction: Up to three years in county jail. Misdemeanor conviction: Up to one year in county jail.

Drug Charges: For Christopher Ruscher, penalties vary by substance and intent (possession vs. sales), but often carry additional jail time or mandatory treatment.

Outstanding Warrants: Ruscher also faces immediate processing for prior unresolved legal matters.

Criminal History Information

Public records indicate prior law enforcement contact for at least one suspect:

Christopher Ryan Ruscher: Previously arrested by the Fountain Valley Police Department in June 2021.

Charlotte Rae Cossey & Jovany Ryan Velez: While specific past convictions are not detailed in the recent Irvine PD report, their identification by the Directed Enforcement Team (DET) often implies individuals already known to local law enforcement or those specializing in repeat offenders.

