Sat. Feb 14th, 2026
Crime Irvine Santa Ana

Santa Ana woman and two others arrested for stealing from a storage facility in Irvine

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 14, 2026 , ,

Several burglaries occurred over the last few weeks at a storage facility on Red Hill, according to the Irvine Police Department.

It wasn’t long before The Directed Enforcement Team (DET), along with the Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU), identified and located the suspects.

Last Friday, DET and CIU served a search warrant at an Irvine hotel and arrested Charlotte Rae Cossey, 43, of Santa Ana, and Jovany Ryan Velez, 38, of Costa Mesa, for burglary. Christopher Ruscher, 39, of Westminster, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and drug charges.

Detectives recovered some of the stolen property and returned it to their rightful owners, including a recurve bow that will not be used by Cupid anytime soon…

Legal Penalties faced by the Suspects and Criminal Background

In California, the suspects arrested by the Irvine Police Department face penalties based on the nature of the storage facility burglaries.

Potential Legal Penalties

  • Commercial Burglary (Second-Degree): Since the burglaries occurred at a storage facility (not an inhabited home), they are typically classified as second-degree burglary.
    • This is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor.
    • Felony conviction: Up to three years in county jail.
    • Misdemeanor conviction: Up to one year in county jail.
  • Drug Charges: For Christopher Ruscher, penalties vary by substance and intent (possession vs. sales), but often carry additional jail time or mandatory treatment.
  • Outstanding Warrants: Ruscher also faces immediate processing for prior unresolved legal matters. 

Criminal History Information

Public records indicate prior law enforcement contact for at least one suspect:

  • Christopher Ryan Ruscher: Previously arrested by the Fountain Valley Police Department in June 2021.
  • Charlotte Rae Cossey & Jovany Ryan Velez: While specific past convictions are not detailed in the recent Irvine PD report, their identification by the Directed Enforcement Team (DET) often implies individuals already known to local law enforcement or those specializing in repeat offenders. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Costa Mesa Food Orange County Restaurants Santa Ana Terrorism

Bloody PETA protests planned for next week’s Raising Cane’s grand openings in Santa Ana and Costa Mesa

Feb 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime homeless Santa Ana SAPD

92 transients were arrested in Santa Ana after a citywide sweep this morning

Feb 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Irvine

Fake $100 bills laced with a drug used to make meth found at an Irvine grocery store

Feb 13, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Irvine Santa Ana

Santa Ana woman and two others arrested for stealing from a storage facility in Irvine

Feb 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Costa Mesa Food Orange County Restaurants Santa Ana Terrorism

Bloody PETA protests planned for next week’s Raising Cane’s grand openings in Santa Ana and Costa Mesa

Feb 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime homeless Santa Ana SAPD

92 transients were arrested in Santa Ana after a citywide sweep this morning

Feb 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Irvine

Fake $100 bills laced with a drug used to make meth found at an Irvine grocery store

Feb 13, 2026 Art Pedroza