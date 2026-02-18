Wed. Feb 18th, 2026
O.C. high schoolers are risking their lives with a game involving realistic looking toy guns

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 18, 2026

What starts as a viral high school tradition can quickly turn into a high-stakes emergency. Recently, the Irvine Police Department issued a critical warning regarding the game “Senior Assassin.” While students see a harmless game of tag with water guns, law enforcement sees a “recipe for disaster”.

The game involves seniors “eliminating” targets using water guns or gel blasters, often while wearing masks or sneaking through neighborhoods. The danger lies in perception: many of these “toys” are realistic replicas that, in a split-second or from a distance, are indistinguishable from real firearms.

The Legal Stakes: It’s Not Just a Game

In California, carrying or brandishing realistic toy guns in public carries significant legal weight.

  • Public Display of Imitation Firearms (PC 20170): It is illegal to openly display an “imitation firearm” in a public place, including streets, parks, and parking lots.
    • 1st Offense: $100 fine.
    • 2nd Offense: $300 fine.
    • 3rd Offense: Can be charged as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in jail and $1,000 in fines.
  • Brandishing an Imitation Firearm (PC 417.4): If a student draws or exhibits a replica in a “rude, angry, or threatening manner” that causes fear, they face a misdemeanor charge with a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail and up to 6 months.
  • Negligent Discharge (PC 246.3): Firing gel blasters or “Orbeez” guns in a grossly negligent manner that could result in injury is also a prosecutable offense.

Parental Liability and Safety

Parents, your involvement is crucial to preventing a tragedy.

  • Civil Liability: Parents can be held financially responsible for injuries or property damage caused by their minor children during the game.
  • Police Response: When 911 is called, officers respond to what they believe is an armed threat. A student running with a realistic replica may be met with drawn service weapons, leading to a situation that can escalate in seconds.
  • Trespassing: The game often leads students onto private property, which can lead to confrontations with homeowners or criminal trespassing charges.

How to Play Safely

If your senior insists on participating, enforce these non-negotiable rules:

  • Bright Colors Only: Use toys that are translucent or neon-colored and clearly look like toys from a distance.
  • No Public Places: Keep the game away from schools, businesses, and parks.
  • Don’t Run from Police: If approached by law enforcement, stop immediately, keep your hands visible, and follow all instructions.

Let’s ensure this senior year is remembered for graduation, not a preventable tragedy. Talk to your kids today.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

