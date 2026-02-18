Bass Pro Shop shoplifters arrested by the Irvine Police with help from a police drone

Last Wednesday, two suspects tried to shoplift at Bass Pro Shops after loading up a cart with archery gear and metal detectors and taking off, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The IPD’s Real Time Crime Center, dispatchers, and drone kept officers pointed in the right direction. The stolen property, valued at over $2,600, was soon recovered.

David Rezaei, 54, and Danial Farmahini Farahani, 43, both of Irvine, were arrested for grand theft. Rezaei also faces charges for narcotics possession and drug paraphernalia.

In archery, that’s called a bullseye!

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The two suspects arrested for shoplifting over $2,600 in archery gear and metal detectors from the Bass Pro Shops in Irvine face significant legal penalties under California law. Because the stolen property’s value exceeds the $950 threshold, both men were charged with Grand Theft.

David Rezaei & Danial Farmahini Farahani

Both individuals face penalties for Grand Theft (Penal Code 487), which is a “wobbler” offense in California:

As a Felony : Possible sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail and fines up to $10,000 .

: Possible sentence of in county jail and fines up to . As a Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000 .

: Up to in county jail and a maximum fine of . Additional Consequences: They may also face a court-ordered restraining order banning them from the retail establishment for up to two years.

David Rezaei (Additional Charges)

In addition to grand theft, Rezaei faces two drug-related charges:

Narcotics Possession (Health & Safety Code 11350) : Typically a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in county jail and a $1,000 fine .

: Typically a punishable by up to in county jail and a . Drug Paraphernalia (Health & Safety Code 11364): A misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months (or up to 1 year in some jurisdictions) in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Rezaei may be eligible for drug diversion programs (such as PC 1000) or Proposition 36 treatment, which allow first-time offenders to have charges dismissed upon successful completion of a rehabilitation program.

