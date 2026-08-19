Santa Ana Police seek couple accused of stealing $10,000 in designer glasses

Santa Ana Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole more than 25 pairs of designer glasses valued at over $10,000 from the LensCrafters at 3370 S. Bristol Street.
Surveillance footage shows the pair browsing frames, trying on glasses, and concealing merchandise in their clothing before walking out of the store without paying. Detectives believe the male suspect may be a repeat offender tied to similar thefts at multiple LensCrafters locations across Orange County, including Newport Beach.
Suspect Description
The surveillance image depicts a male suspect wearing a black cap, black jacket, and dark shorts, and a female suspect wearing a white dress and dark shoes.
Both moved casually through the store, appearing to browse normally while allegedly concealing high‑value eyewear.
Detectives say the male suspect may be a “frequent flyer” in retail theft cases targeting optical retailers.
Likely Criminal Charges
Based on the reported conduct and California law, the suspects may face several charges:
- Grand theft — Merchandise valued at more than $950 (PC §487).
- Commercial burglary — Entering a business with intent to steal (PC §459).
- Conspiracy — Coordinated theft involving two suspects (PC §182).
- Possession of stolen property — If recovered items are found in their possession (PC §496).
If convicted, penalties may include jail or prison time, restitution, probation, and enhanced sentencing for repeat offenders.
Retail Theft Trends in Orange County
Retail theft remains one of the most persistent property crimes in Orange County. Recent crime data shows:
- Larceny‑theft is the most frequently reported property crime countywide.
- Organized retail theft crews often target high‑value, easy‑to‑conceal items such as eyewear, cosmetics, and electronics.
- Repeat offenders frequently hit multiple stores across several cities, making cross‑agency coordination essential.
- Retailers report rising losses tied to grab‑and‑go thefts, especially in optical retailers and big‑box stores.
Top Orange County Cities Impacted by Retail Theft
Based on regional crime trends and police reports, the cities most affected include:
- Santa Ana
- Anaheim
- Garden Grove
- Newport Beach
- Costa Mesa
These cities consistently report elevated levels of shoplifting, organized retail crime, and commercial burglary.
Total Cost to Orange County Businesses
Retail theft costs Orange County businesses tens of millions of dollars annually. Losses include:
- Direct merchandise losses
- Security upgrades
- Employee time spent on reporting and inventory audits
- Insurance deductibles and premium increases
- Business interruption during investigations
When factoring in repairs, staffing disruptions, and insurance impacts, total losses may exceed $40–$60 million per year.
Impact on Commercial Insurance
Commercial insurers have responded to rising theft trends by:
- Increasing premiums for retailers in high‑risk cities
- Requiring enhanced security measures
- Raising deductibles for theft‑related claims
- Conducting more frequent loss‑prevention audits
For small and mid‑sized businesses, these changes significantly increase operating costs.
Tips for Retailers to Prevent Theft
- Enhanced surveillance — High‑resolution cameras, monitored systems, and clear sightlines.
- Employee training — Teach staff how to identify suspicious behavior safely.
- Controlled store layouts — Reduce blind spots and keep high‑value items near staffed areas.
- Security personnel — Uniformed or plain‑clothes loss‑prevention officers.
- Anti‑theft devices — Tags, alarms, and locked display cases for high‑value merchandise.
- Community partnerships — Work with local police to identify repeat offenders.
- Inventory audits — Frequent checks help detect patterns and prevent large‑scale losses.
- Customer‑service‑focused deterrence — Greeting customers and offering assistance reduces concealment opportunities.