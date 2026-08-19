Santa Ana Police seek couple accused of stealing $10,000 in designer glasses

Santa Ana Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole more than 25 pairs of designer glasses valued at over $10,000 from the LensCrafters at 3370 S. Bristol Street.

Surveillance footage shows the pair browsing frames, trying on glasses, and concealing merchandise in their clothing before walking out of the store without paying. Detectives believe the male suspect may be a repeat offender tied to similar thefts at multiple LensCrafters locations across Orange County, including Newport Beach.

Suspect Description

The surveillance image depicts a male suspect wearing a black cap, black jacket, and dark shorts, and a female suspect wearing a white dress and dark shoes.

Both moved casually through the store, appearing to browse normally while allegedly concealing high‑value eyewear.

Detectives say the male suspect may be a “frequent flyer” in retail theft cases targeting optical retailers.

Likely Criminal Charges

Based on the reported conduct and California law, the suspects may face several charges:

Grand theft — Merchandise valued at more than $950 (PC §487).

— Merchandise valued at more than $950 (PC §487). Commercial burglary — Entering a business with intent to steal (PC §459).

— Entering a business with intent to steal (PC §459). Conspiracy — Coordinated theft involving two suspects (PC §182).

— Coordinated theft involving two suspects (PC §182). Possession of stolen property — If recovered items are found in their possession (PC §496).

If convicted, penalties may include jail or prison time, restitution, probation, and enhanced sentencing for repeat offenders.

Retail Theft Trends in Orange County

Retail theft remains one of the most persistent property crimes in Orange County. Recent crime data shows:

Larceny‑theft is the most frequently reported property crime countywide.

is the most frequently reported property crime countywide. Organized retail theft crews often target high‑value, easy‑to‑conceal items such as eyewear, cosmetics, and electronics.

such as eyewear, cosmetics, and electronics. Repeat offenders frequently hit multiple stores across several cities, making cross‑agency coordination essential.

Retailers report rising losses tied to grab‑and‑go thefts, especially in optical retailers and big‑box stores.

Top Orange County Cities Impacted by Retail Theft

Based on regional crime trends and police reports, the cities most affected include:

Santa Ana

Anaheim

Garden Grove

Newport Beach

Costa Mesa

These cities consistently report elevated levels of shoplifting, organized retail crime, and commercial burglary.

Total Cost to Orange County Businesses

Retail theft costs Orange County businesses tens of millions of dollars annually. Losses include:

Direct merchandise losses

Security upgrades

Employee time spent on reporting and inventory audits

Insurance deductibles and premium increases

Business interruption during investigations

When factoring in repairs, staffing disruptions, and insurance impacts, total losses may exceed $40–$60 million per year.

Impact on Commercial Insurance

Commercial insurers have responded to rising theft trends by:

Increasing premiums for retailers in high‑risk cities

Requiring enhanced security measures

Raising deductibles for theft‑related claims

Conducting more frequent loss‑prevention audits

For small and mid‑sized businesses, these changes significantly increase operating costs.

Tips for Retailers to Prevent Theft

Enhanced surveillance — High‑resolution cameras, monitored systems, and clear sightlines.

— High‑resolution cameras, monitored systems, and clear sightlines. Employee training — Teach staff how to identify suspicious behavior safely.

— Teach staff how to identify suspicious behavior safely. Controlled store layouts — Reduce blind spots and keep high‑value items near staffed areas.

— Reduce blind spots and keep high‑value items near staffed areas. Security personnel — Uniformed or plain‑clothes loss‑prevention officers.

— Uniformed or plain‑clothes loss‑prevention officers. Anti‑theft devices — Tags, alarms, and locked display cases for high‑value merchandise.

— Tags, alarms, and locked display cases for high‑value merchandise. Community partnerships — Work with local police to identify repeat offenders.

— Work with local police to identify repeat offenders. Inventory audits — Frequent checks help detect patterns and prevent large‑scale losses.

— Frequent checks help detect patterns and prevent large‑scale losses. Customer‑service‑focused deterrence — Greeting customers and offering assistance reduces concealment opportunities.

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