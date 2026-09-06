Man accused of striking Irvine golfer waith club arrested with help from community tips

The Irvine Police announced that Dean Melmoth, 58, of Irvine, has been identified and arrested in connection with the violent August 29 assault at the Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course — the same case we reported on September 2.

After multiple community tips were submitted in response to the department’s Wanted Wednesday post, officers attempted to contact Melmoth at his residence.

He later turned himself in and was booked into Orange County Jail on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

According to investigators, Melmoth allegedly ran across the golf course, confronted a golfer, chased him, caught up to the victim’s golf cart, grabbed a club from the cart, and struck the golfer in the head before fleeing.

Police publicly thanked residents for assisting in the identification and arrest, noting the case as an example of strong community partnership.

Likely Criminal Charges Melmoth Faces

Based on the reported actions and California law, Melmoth is likely facing several serious charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon — Penal Code §245 applies when a blunt-force object like a golf club is used to inflict injury.

— Penal Code §245 applies when a blunt-force object like a golf club is used to inflict injury. Battery causing serious bodily injury — If the victim suffered significant head trauma, this felony enhancement may apply.

— If the victim suffered significant head trauma, this felony enhancement may apply. Criminal threats — Chasing and threatening conduct can qualify depending on witness statements.

— Chasing and threatening conduct can qualify depending on witness statements. Trespassing — Running across the course without authorization may add a misdemeanor charge.

Orange County Crime Data Relevant to the Case

Orange County continues to see steady levels of aggravated assaults, with 1,200–1,400 cases annually, according to statewide reporting. Roughly 25–30% of aggravated assaults involve a weapon such as a blunt object, bat, or club — placing this incident squarely within a well‑documented category of violent offenses.

While golf‑course assaults are rare, OC agencies report that open‑terrain assaults often occur during evening hours when visibility is low and witnesses are limited.

What to Do If an Armed Man Is Terrorizing People Nearby

Incidents involving armed individuals can escalate quickly. Public‑safety experts recommend the following actions:

Create distance immediately — Move away from the individual and toward populated or well‑lit areas.

— Move away from the individual and toward populated or well‑lit areas. Use obstacles strategically — Golf carts, trees, and structures can provide temporary cover while you escape.

— Golf carts, trees, and structures can provide temporary cover while you escape. Call 911 as soon as you are safe — Provide location, description, and direction of travel.

— Provide location, description, and direction of travel. Warn others nearby — Alert golfers, staff, or bystanders without confronting the suspect.

— Alert golfers, staff, or bystanders without confronting the suspect. Avoid engaging or negotiating — Armed individuals are unpredictable; prioritize escape over conversation.

— Armed individuals are unpredictable; prioritize escape over conversation. Report suspicious behavior early — Many assaults are preventable when witnesses call police before a confrontation occurs.

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