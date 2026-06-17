Safety 2026: global leaders gather in Anaheim to shape workplace safety

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) kicked off its highly anticipated Safety 2026 Conference + Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center on Monday, June 15, and the massive industry event continues today. Bringing together global leaders, breakthrough technical innovations, and critical conversations, the conference runs through this afternoon, Wednesday, June 17, focusing on driving measurable reductions in serious workplace injuries and fatalities.

With more than 200 concurrent sessions and 700 exhibitors, Safety 2026 is currently providing occupational health and safety professionals with actionable insights to protect the modern workforce.

Navigating Uncertainty and Local Risks

This week’s conference holds sharp local relevance following a recent nearby chemical tank incident. Addressing these real-world concerns head-on, attendees gathered for the crucial general session “Operating Under Pressure: Navigating Safety During Uncertainty,” which explored advanced planning and emergency response strategies for volatile events, severe weather, and technological or man-made disasters.

Key educational tracks and regional topics taking center stage this week include:

Climate & Heat: Preparing frontline workers for extreme heat and climate-related hazards.

Preparing frontline workers for extreme heat and climate-related hazards. Artificial Intelligence: Leveraging AI to transform risk management and field-level decision-making.

Leveraging AI to transform risk management and field-level decision-making. Core Risks: Designing targeted mitigation strategies to address falls from heights and workplace violence.

Designing targeted mitigation strategies to address falls from heights and workplace violence. Mental Health: Safeguarding the psychological well-being of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) professionals.

Safeguarding the psychological well-being of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) professionals. Workforce Dynamics: Highlighting the growth and shifting roles of women in construction.

Highlighting the growth and shifting roles of women in construction. Regulatory Compliance: Navigating shifting OSHA standards and enforcement policies.

Event Highlights & Media Coverage

Beyond the standard educational breakouts, Safety 2026 features high-impact networking and specialized interactive events:

WISE PPE Fashion Show: Yesterday, June 16, the Women in Safety Excellence (WISE) common interest group hosted its popular showcase highlighting the latest evolution in protective gear tailored specifically for women.

Yesterday, June 16, the Women in Safety Excellence (WISE) common interest group hosted its popular showcase highlighting the latest evolution in protective gear tailored specifically for women. OSHA Super Session & Media Q&A: Happening today, June 17, at 10:30 a.m., a prominent panel featured Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health David Keeling , followed by an exclusive press question-and-answer period.

Happening today, June 17, at 10:30 a.m., a prominent panel featured Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health , followed by an exclusive press question-and-answer period. ASSP Monday Night Social: Attendees gathered earlier this week at the House of Blues Anaheim to network and raise funds for the ASSP Foundation Career Development Grant Program.

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