Mismatched license plate leads to three arrests in Irvine

A routine patrol by the Irvine Police Department quickly escalated into a sweep of serious criminal allegations after an automated technological alert flagged a suspicious vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that its attached license plate belonged to a completely different automobile. While a mismatched plate is a common red flag for law enforcement, the subsequent vehicle search uncovered a staggering list of illicit items inside the cabin.

Contraband and Stolen Goods Found Inside

Once officers secured the vehicle, a thorough search revealed that the suspects were allegedly carrying a wide array of illegal property. Inside the car, police recovered:

Illicit narcotics and associated drug paraphernalia.

and associated drug paraphernalia. Live ammunition tucked inside the vehicle’s cabin.

tucked inside the vehicle’s cabin. A stolen package traced back to a nearby operating business.

Suspects Arrested and Facing Major Criminal Charges

Three individuals were taken into custody at the scene. Under California law, the suspects are facing several distinct charges based on their criminal history and the items found in their possession:

Leonardo Delarosa (30, of Riverside): Arrested for grand theft and conspiracy. Because of his criminal background, he faces an additional charge of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition (California Penal Code § 30305). In California, a felon unlawfully possessing ammunition faces a felony charge that can result in up to three years in state prison.

Arrested for grand theft and conspiracy. Because of his criminal background, he faces an additional charge of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition (California Penal Code § 30305). In California, a felon unlawfully possessing ammunition faces a felony charge that can result in up to three years in state prison. Danielle Kathryn Custer (38, of Anaheim): Arrested for grand theft and conspiracy. She is also facing multiple drug-related offenses for the narcotics and paraphernalia found inside the car.

Arrested for grand theft and conspiracy. She is also facing multiple drug-related offenses for the narcotics and paraphernalia found inside the car. Sergio Arturo Diaz (30, of Santa Ana): Arrested for grand theft and conspiracy.

All three suspects face grand theft charges under California Penal Code § 487. Grand theft is a “wobbler” offense in California, meaning it can be penalized as a felony carrying up to three years in state prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. The accompanying conspiracy charge means they can face identical prison timelines for planning and executing the theft together.

How Irvine Uses License Plate Recognition Tech to Fight Crime

This arrest highlights the critical role that Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) play in modern local policing. The Irvine Police Department utilizes advanced ALPR camera networks deployed throughout major traffic corridors and retail hubs like the Irvine Spectrum and the Market Place.

These high-speed cameras automatically capture images of license plates and use optical character recognition software to instantly compare the data against law enforcement databases. If a plate is flagged as stolen, expired, or mismatched to the vehicle, the system instantly pings patrol officers or routes the alert through the Irvine Real-Time Crime Center. This allows officers to proactively interdict vehicles tied to property crimes or outstanding warrants before the suspects can flee the jurisdiction.

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