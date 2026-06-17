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Crime Guns OC Sheriff Orange County

Homicide investigators seek four suspects in fatal west Orange County shooting

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 17, 2026

Local authorities are pushing for new leads following a violent confrontation that claimed a young life late last year. The incident occurred on Friday, December 20, 2024, in a residential neighborhood of Stanton, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Stanton Police Services.

Mid-Afternoon Gunfire Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies initially rushed to the 11400 Block of Court Street, near Orangewood Avenue, at approximately 4:20 p.m. following reports of active gunfire. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered 18-year-old Jonathan Alexis Jimenez suffering from a single, critical gunshot wound.

According to reports from CBS Los Angeles and the Orange County Register, Jimenez was found wounded inside a vehicle. Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.

Media outlets later revealed critical context not highlighted in the initial bulletin: a second adult male was also inside the vehicle during the attack. He was treated directly at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries caused by the gunfire.

Eyewitnesses Describe Ambush by Four Suspects

Witness accounts indicate the shooting was a targeted ambush. Bystanders told investigators that four individuals approached the victim’s vehicle on foot. One member of the group pulled out a firearm and began shooting directly at the victim before all four suspects fled the area together.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Gang Enforcement Team (GET) immediately assumed control of the scene. On the night of the incident, deputies detained “several subjects” in the immediate area for questioning. No formal arrests were immediately processed as a direct result of those initial detentions.

Potential Criminal Charges for Suspects

Because the investigation remains active and suspects have been sought by homicide investigators, anyone identified as the shooter or a co-conspirator will face severe prosecution from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Potential criminal charges include:

  • First-Degree Murder: For the intentional and premeditated killing of Jonathan Alexis Jimenez.
  • Attempted Murder: For the gunfire directed at the second surviving victim inside the vehicle.
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Crime: Applicable to the accompanying subjects who actively participated in approaching and fleeing the ambush scene.
  • Criminal Street Gang Enhancements: If investigators establish a link through the Gang Enforcement Team, which significantly increases mandatory prison sentencing.
  • Firearm Enhancements: Additional heavy penalties under California law for personally discharging a weapon during a felony.

Community Assistance Needed

The Sheriff’s Department continues to ask for anyone with video surveillance, dashcam footage, or information regarding the four fleeing suspects to step forward.

  • Direct Line: Contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at (714) 647-7000.
  • Anonymous Tips: Submit details through Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-TIP-OCCS or via the OC Sheriff Crime Stoppers Portal.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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