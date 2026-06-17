Thu. Jun 18th, 2026
Crime Irvine Los Angeles County

L.A. man arrested after burglary at an Irvine home

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 17, 2026

The Irvine Police Department’s swift response to an ongoing break-in led to the immediate arrest of a Los Angeles man on Monday.

The Break-In on Martin

The incident occurred on Martin, where a homeowner returned home to discover their sliding glass door wide open.

Upon investigating, the resident spotted an unknown male fleeing the property. The victim immediately contacted the Irvine Police Department.

Officers flooded the neighborhood to search for the suspect. Within minutes, law enforcement located a man matching the suspect’s description walking through a nearby parking lot.

The individual was found in possession of the victim’s stolen belongings. Police arrested Harrison Johnson, 41, of Los Angeles, on the scene without further incident. All stolen property was successfully recovered and returned to the homeowner.

Criminal Charges Facing the Suspect

Johnson was booked into jail and is facing standard California criminal charges related to residential theft, which typically include:

  • First-Degree Residential Burglary: A felony charge in California applied when a suspect enters an inhabited dwelling with the intent to commit theft.
  • Grand Theft or Petty Theft: Depending on the total monetary value of the recovered stolen property.
  • Receiving Stolen Property: For being caught in physical possession of the victim’s goods.

Home Burglary Trends in Orange County, CA

While Irvine consistently ranks as one of the safest cities in California with a notably low property crime rate of 13.3 per 1,000 residents, residential burglaries remain a priority for local law enforcement.

Data from regional tracking services like SpotCrime indicates that Orange County experiences roughly 233 burglaries per month. While overall property crime in the county has seen a recent downward trend of about 14%, local police often warn residents about evolving tactics used by professional burglary crews. These trends include:

  • Second-Story Entry: Burglars bypass ground alarms by climbing onto balconies or using second-story windows.
  • Camera Tampering: Organized teams frequently knock down or use signal jammers on security cameras.
  • Garage Theft: Over half of regional residential burglaries involve entry through open or unsecured garage doors.

How to Protect Your Home From Burglars

As highlighted by this incident, sliding glass doors and rear entry points are primary targets for thieves. Homeowners can implement several proactive measures to harden their homes against intruders:

  • Secure Sliding Doors: Place a heavy-duty wooden dowel or a commercial security bar in the door track to prevent it from being forced open.
  • Install Pin Locks: Add a secondary sliding door pin lock that keeps the door secured to the frame even if the primary lock is picked or broken.
  • Protect Second Floors: Keep upper-level windows locked and extend security system sensors to second-floor windows and balconies.
  • Keep Garages Closed: Never leave your garage door open while away, and secure the interior door leading from the garage into your living space.
  • Enhance Surveillance: Mount security cameras out of physical reach and utilize systems that alert your mobile phone instantly when motion is detected.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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