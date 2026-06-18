Santa Ana Police seek couple in stolen credit card fraud and retail theft

The Santa Ana Police Department has issued a public appeal for assistance following a high-value retail theft and confrontation earlier this month. Authorities have released surveillance footage of a male and female suspect who allegedly utilized a stolen credit card to target a local business, leaving a neighborhood shop owner with hundreds of dollars in financial losses.

The Incident Near First and Harbor

According to investigators, the unidentified pair entered a clothing boutique located near First Street and Harbor Boulevard. After spending time selecting a massive assortment of merchandise, they brought the items to the counter to check out.

When the couple presented a credit card for payment, an alert store employee discovered that the card had officially been flagged and reported stolen. Realizing the fraud was compromised, the couple grabbed the large stash of unpaid clothing items and fled the establishment. The shop owner courageously attempted to follow the thieves to retrieve the property, but aborted the pursuit after the male suspect turned and issued direct physical threats against him.

Criminal Charges Facing the Suspects

Once identified and apprehended, the couple faces severe legal consequences under California law. Based on the actions documented by law enforcement, the suspects are looking at multiple criminal charges:

Commercial Burglary / Grand Theft: Depending on the exact retail value of the items taken, entering an open business with the intent to commit fraud or grand theft constitutes burglary under Penal Code 459.

Depending on the exact retail value of the items taken, entering an open business with the intent to commit fraud or grand theft constitutes burglary under Penal Code 459. Identity Theft & Credit Card Fraud: Utilizing a piece of financial credit data reported stolen to secure goods violates Penal Code 530.5, carrying heavy felony-level implications.

Utilizing a piece of financial credit data reported stolen to secure goods violates Penal Code 530.5, carrying heavy felony-level implications. Criminal Threats / Robbery (Estes Robbery): Because the male suspect utilized fear and physical threats against the business owner to retain the stolen merchandise and facilitate an escape, the shoplifting incident escalates legally into a second-degree robbery charge.

Community Assistance Needed

The Santa Ana Police Department relies heavily on local community eyes to identify retail opportunists who hurt small businesses. If you have any information regarding the identity or the current whereabouts of either individual featured in the surveillance footage, please reach out to the lead investigator immediately.

You can contact Detective Corporal C. Miranda directly by calling (714) 245-8373 or via email at CMiranda@santa-ana.org.

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