Irvine man facing felony charges after being arrested for spray‑painting 13 Teslas

Irvine police have arrested Max Sebastian Solomon, 25, after a string of vandalism incidents in which 13 Teslas were spray‑painted across multiple parking garages near Michelson Drive and Carlson Avenue.

Authorities say Solomon was identified through surveillance footage and a prior spitting incident in which detectives traced him using a takeout order he was holding.

Arrest and Investigation

Detectives linked Solomon to two clusters of vandalism:

July 17 incident : Four Teslas spray‑painted with red paint, including the word “Nazi.”

: Four Teslas spray‑painted with red paint, including the word “Nazi.” July 24 incident: Nine additional Teslas vandalized with “Nazi” and “Fascist.”

The earlier verbal altercation—where a man spat on a Tesla stopped at an intersection—proved pivotal. Officers traced the suspect by visiting the restaurant listed on the takeout bag he carried.

Estimated Damage

National surveys show Tesla vandalism typically costs about $1,900 per vehicle to repair. Applying that average, the estimated damage from Solomon’s spree likely totals around $24,700 across 13 vehicles.

Criminal Charges, Penalties, and Fees

Solomon was booked into Orange County Jail for felony vandalism, which in California can carry:

Up to 3 years in state prison

Fines up to $10,000 , potentially higher if damage exceeds $10,000

, potentially higher if damage exceeds $10,000 Mandatory restitution to all victims

to all victims Probation terms and court‑ordered counseling

Because the vandalism involved multiple victims and repeated acts, prosecutors may pursue aggravated sentencing.

Civil Lawsuits

Given the number of victims and the documented damage, Solomon will likely face civil lawsuits seeking:

Full reimbursement for repairs

Compensation for lost vehicle use

Additional punitive damages

Civil claims are common in multi‑vehicle vandalism cases, especially when victims can show clear financial harm.

Impact on Insurance and Family

A felony conviction involving property destruction can significantly affect Solomon’s future:

Auto insurance : Insurers may classify him as high‑risk, leading to denied coverage , steep premium increases , or placement in specialty high‑risk pools.

: Insurers may classify him as high‑risk, leading to , , or placement in specialty high‑risk pools. Family impact : Felony charges often create financial strain, employment instability, and long‑term reputational consequences for relatives.

: Felony charges often create financial strain, employment instability, and long‑term reputational consequences for relatives. Career prospects: A felony vandalism conviction can hinder hiring in fields requiring background checks, customer interaction, or trust‑based roles.

Motivation

Police have stated that Solomon “does not like Tesla,” suggesting a personal or ideological grievance against the company. Nationally, surveys show 44–46% of Tesla owners report intentional damage, often tied to cultural tensions, political hostility toward Elon Musk, or anti‑EV sentiment. This pattern suggests Solomon’s actions may stem from broader social hostility toward the brand rather than specific personal disputes.

National Tesla Vandalism Trends

Recent national data highlights:

44% of Tesla owners report vandalism.

report vandalism. Average repair cost: $1,900 .

. 61% of owners report rising insurance premiums linked to vandalism risk.

of owners report rising insurance premiums linked to vandalism risk. Southern states report the highest vandalism rates (46%).

These trends show Tesla vehicles are disproportionately targeted compared to other EVs.

How Tesla Owners Can Protect Their Vehicles From Vandalism

As vandalism targeting Teslas continues to rise nationwide, owners are increasingly looking for ways to safeguard their vehicles. While no method is foolproof, a combination of physical deterrents, smart technology, and behavioral habits can significantly reduce risk.

Tesla vehicles already come equipped with advanced security features, but owners can strengthen their protection with additional steps.

Key Strategies for Preventing Tesla Vandalism

Use Sentry Mode — Tesla’s built‑in surveillance system records suspicious activity and often deters vandals once they notice the flashing camera alert.

— Tesla’s built‑in surveillance system records suspicious activity and often deters vandals once they notice the flashing camera alert. Enable Live Camera Access — Remote viewing lets owners monitor their vehicle in real time, especially useful in high‑risk parking areas.

— Remote viewing lets owners monitor their vehicle in real time, especially useful in high‑risk parking areas. Park Strategically — Choose well‑lit, high‑traffic locations near building entrances or security cameras. Avoid isolated corners of parking garages where vandals feel hidden.

— Choose well‑lit, high‑traffic locations near building entrances or security cameras. Avoid isolated corners of parking garages where vandals feel hidden. Install Additional Dashcams — Some owners add external dashcams or 360‑degree cameras to capture angles Sentry Mode may miss.

— Some owners add external dashcams or 360‑degree cameras to capture angles Sentry Mode may miss. Use Anti‑Vandalism Wraps — Protective wraps can make spray paint easier to remove and reduce long‑term damage.

— Protective wraps can make spray paint easier to remove and reduce long‑term damage. Join Local Tesla Owner Groups — Community groups often share alerts about vandalism hotspots and suspicious activity.

— Community groups often share alerts about vandalism hotspots and suspicious activity. Report Incidents Immediately — Quick reporting increases the chance of identifying suspects and may help connect cases across multiple locations.

— Quick reporting increases the chance of identifying suspects and may help connect cases across multiple locations. Consider Parking Garage Subscriptions — Some owners opt for monitored garages with security patrols, especially in cities with high vandalism rates.

— Some owners opt for monitored garages with security patrols, especially in cities with high vandalism rates. Use Motion‑Activated Lighting at Home — Bright lighting deters vandals and improves camera footage quality.

— Bright lighting deters vandals and improves camera footage quality. Apply Ceramic Coating — While not a full solution, coatings can make cleanup easier and reduce paint damage.

Why Teslas Are Targeted More Often

National data shows Teslas are vandalized at higher rates than other EVs due to:

Brand visibility and cultural polarization

Association with Elon Musk

High resale value

Frequent use of cameras, which ironically can provoke some offenders

Perception of Tesla owners as affluent

Understanding these motivations helps owners anticipate risk and choose safer parking habits.

Insurance Considerations for Tesla Owners Many insurers now track vandalism claims by vehicle type. Tesla owners in high‑risk regions may face:

Higher premiums

Required comprehensive coverage

Increased deductibles

Mandatory photo documentation for claims

Preventive measures—especially Sentry Mode footage—can help streamline claims and reduce disputes.

Community‑Driven Prevention

Tesla communities have become a powerful deterrent. Owners frequently share footage, identify suspects, and notify police of patterns. In several national cases, vandals were arrested because Tesla owners collaborated online.

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