Detectives arrest suspect after multi‑drug seizure in west OC

Garden Grove Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) executed a search warrant yesterday at a residence in the city, uncovering a multi‑drug stash that included methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, and MDMA. Detectives also located packaging materials and other evidence consistent with narcotics sales. The suspect was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges as SIU continues its efforts to keep dangerous narcotics out of the community.

Likely Criminal Charges

Based on the narcotics seized and evidence of sales, the suspect may face several California felony charges, including:

Possession for sale of controlled substances (H&S 11378, 11351, 11379.2)

(H&S 11378, 11351, 11379.2) Sales or transportation of narcotics (H&S 11352, 11379)

(H&S 11352, 11379) Maintaining a drug house (H&S 11366)

(H&S 11366) Possession of multiple controlled substances

Enhancements for multiple drug types and quantities

Penalties may include 2–9 years in state prison, substantial fines, probation restrictions, and mandatory drug‑offender registration.

Dangers of the Seized Drugs

Understanding the risks associated with each substance highlights the severity of the operation.

Methamphetamine

Highly addictive stimulant linked to violent behavior, psychosis, overheating, and cardiac emergencies.

Overdose symptoms: chest pain, seizures, extreme agitation, stroke‑like symptoms.

First aid: call emergency services, keep the person cool, avoid physical restraint unless necessary for safety.

Xanax (Alprazolam)

Depresses the central nervous system; dangerous when mixed with alcohol or opioids.

Overdose symptoms: slowed breathing, confusion, loss of consciousness.

First aid: call 911, maintain airway, do not administer stimulants; medical teams may use flumazenil.

Cocaine

Powerful stimulant associated with heart attacks, strokes, and sudden cardiac death.

Overdose symptoms: severe chest pain, high blood pressure, seizures.

First aid: call 911, keep the person calm, monitor breathing.

Ketamine

Dissociative anesthetic that can cause dangerous sedation, hallucinations, and respiratory depression.

Overdose symptoms: unconsciousness, slowed breathing, delirium.

First aid: call 911, place person on their side to prevent choking.

Ecstasy / MDMA

Synthetic stimulant often contaminated with other chemicals; can cause overheating and electrolyte imbalance.

Overdose symptoms: rapid heartbeat, seizures, overheating, hyponatremia.

First aid: call 911, cool the person with water or fans, avoid excessive fluid intake.

Similar Drug Busts in Orange County

Recent OC narcotics operations show a rising trend in multi‑drug trafficking:

Anaheim PD seized over 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine in a major warehouse operation.

in a major warehouse operation. Buena Park PD arrested a suspect with meth and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop.

Santa Ana PD continues to dismantle fentanyl distribution networks tied to overdose clusters.

OC Sheriff’s Department reports a 35% increase in multi‑drug seizures over the last two years.

These cases reflect a growing pattern of residential stash houses used to distribute stimulants, depressants, and synthetic club drugs across Orange County.

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