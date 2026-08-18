Westminster Police launch late-summer DUI crackdown: Checkpoint and extra patrols announced

Before the summer season winds down, the Westminster Police Department wants everyone to kick off their Labor Day festivities with safety at the forefront. To ensure local roads remain safe for families and commuters, law enforcement will deploy additional officers on patrol from August 19 through Labor Day.

These extra patrols are part of the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, specifically targeting drivers suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

As part of this intense safety blitz, the Westminster Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and Drivers License Checkpoint on Friday, August 21, 2026. The checkpoint will operate from 8:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city. Officers at the checkpoint will evaluate drivers for signs of impairment and verify valid licensing. The primary objective is to promote public safety by proactively removing dangerous drivers from the road before a tragedy occurs.

Criminal Charges, Impound Fees, and Legal Penalties

Getting caught driving under the influence in Westminster triggers an aggressive legal and financial process. Impaired drivers typically face standard criminal charges under California Vehicle Code 23152, which includes driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both.

If busted during this enforcement period, drivers face severe, compounding penalties:

Immediate Vehicle Impoundment: Errant vehicles are instantly towed and held at a local yard, costing drivers between $180 to $500+ in towing and daily storage fees depending on the duration of the impound.

Errant vehicles are instantly towed and held at a local yard, costing drivers between $180 to $500+ in towing and daily storage fees depending on the duration of the impound. Hefty Fines and Court Assessments: While base statutory fines for a first misdemeanor DUI range from $390 to $1,000, mandatory court penalties, booking fees, and laboratory assessments easily push total court-imposed costs past $2,000 to $3,600.

While base statutory fines for a first misdemeanor DUI range from $390 to $1,000, mandatory court penalties, booking fees, and laboratory assessments easily push total court-imposed costs past $2,000 to $3,600. Driver’s License Suspension: A first-time arrest brings an automatic administrative license suspension of up to 6 months by the DMV. Drivers only have 10 calendar days from the date of their arrest to request an administrative hearing to contest the suspension.

A first-time arrest brings an automatic administrative license suspension of up to 6 months by the DMV. Drivers only have 10 calendar days from the date of their arrest to request an administrative hearing to contest the suspension. Mandatory DUI Education: Convicted drivers must enroll in a state-approved alcohol and drug education program (AB541) spanning 3 to 9 months, adding another $500 to $600 out of pocket.

Convicted drivers must enroll in a state-approved alcohol and drug education program (AB541) spanning 3 to 9 months, adding another $500 to $600 out of pocket. Ignition Interlock Device (IID): First-time offenders are commonly required to install an IID in their vehicle for 6 months to monitor sobriety before starting the engine.

First-time offenders are commonly required to install an IID in their vehicle for 6 months to monitor sobriety before starting the engine. Jail Time and Probation: A conviction carries up to 3 years of summary probation and a potential sentence of up to 6 months in county jail.

Severe Impacts on Auto Insurance

The financial fallout extends far beyond the courtroom. A DUI conviction dramatically ruins a driver’s insurance profile in California. State law forbids insurance providers from granting “Good Driver” discounts to individuals convicted of a DUI, meaning any existing discounts are instantly forfeited. Furthermore, drivers must have their insurer file an SR-22 certificate with the California DMV to reinstate a restricted or suspended license.

Because an SR-22 flags the driver as a high-risk individual, premium rates skyrocket. On average, a DUI in California increases annual car insurance rates to roughly $7,774. Over a 10-year period—which is how long a DUI stays on a California driving record—this premium spike translates to a minimum of $5,000 to $10,000 in additional insurance costs.

Orange County Drunk Driving Statistics

The local crackdown comes in response to troubling traffic safety trends across the region. According to reports from the California Highway Patrol, DUI-involved crashes in Orange County surged by 14% over a multi-year comparison, while fatal DUI accidents jumped by nearly 20%. Historically, data from the California Office of Traffic Safety has highlighted that Orange County cities face some of the highest rates of alcohol-related traffic injuries and fatalities in the state.

National data mirrors this urgency; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 11,904 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes across the United States in a single year—averaging one preventable death every 44 minutes [image_j3Ckyk.png]. Local enforcement aims to reverse this trend by acting as a strong deterrent during high-risk holiday weekends.

Practical Tips to Go Safely and Avoid a DUI

Avoiding the crushing legal and financial toll of a DUI simply requires making responsible choices before your evening begins:

Plan a Designated Driver: If you plan on drinking alcohol or sampling cannabis products, designate a sober driver before leaving the house

If you plan on drinking alcohol or sampling cannabis products, designate a sober driver before leaving the house Utilize Rideshares or Cabs: Keep ride-hailing apps like Uber or Lyft downloaded, or save local taxi numbers in your phone.

Keep ride-hailing apps like Uber or Lyft downloaded, or save local taxi numbers in your phone. Rely on Public Transit: Map out local bus or rail lines ahead of time if you are traveling to dense entertainment areas

Map out local bus or rail lines ahead of time if you are traveling to dense entertainment areas Check Medication Labels: Remember that prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs with driving warning labels can impair you just as severely as alcohol

Remember that prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs with driving warning labels can impair you just as severely as alcohol Report Dangerous Drivers: If you see someone on the road who appears to be driving erratically or while impaired, safely pull over and dial 9-1-1 immediately to alert authorities

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