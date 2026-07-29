Santa Ana detectives search for bicycle‑riding suspect in hotel garage theft

Santa Ana Police are asking for the community’s assistance after a man was caught on surveillance video burglarizing a vehicle inside the Holiday Inn parking structure at 2726 S. Grand Ave. on July 20, 2026, around 5 p.m.

The suspect arrived on a blue bicycle, entered the garage, and allegedly stole several DeWalt and Makita power tools from a victim’s vehicle.

Suspect Description

Investigators describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, likely in his 30s to 40s, possibly transient, and known to frequent the surrounding area. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Castro at ACastro@santa-ana.org or (714) 245-8345.

Likely Criminal Charges

Based on the reported conduct and California law, the suspect may face several charges:

Vehicle burglary — Penal Code §459, entering a locked vehicle with intent to steal.

— Penal Code §459, entering a locked vehicle with intent to steal. Possession of stolen property — Penal Code §496, for retaining or transporting stolen tools.

— Penal Code §496, for retaining or transporting stolen tools. Petty or grand theft — Depending on the value of the stolen DeWalt and Makita tools.

— Depending on the value of the stolen DeWalt and Makita tools. Trespassing — Entering restricted hotel property without permission.

Penalties can include jail time, fines up to $10,000, probation, restitution to the victim, and potential enhancements if the suspect has prior convictions.

How Common Are Vehicle Burglaries in Orange County?

Vehicle burglaries remain one of the most frequent property crimes in Orange County. Recent regional crime data shows:

Thousands of vehicle burglaries reported annually across the county.

reported annually across the county. Cities like Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove consistently rank among the highest for auto-related thefts.

Tools, electronics, and construction equipment are among the most commonly stolen items.

Parking structures—especially hotels, apartments, and commercial complexes—are frequent targets due to limited visibility and predictable vehicle patterns.

These trends highlight why law enforcement continues to rely on community tips to identify suspects quickly.

Why People Commit Vehicle Burglaries

Criminologists point to several common drivers behind these crimes:

Drug addiction — Many offenders steal items to resell for quick cash.

— Many offenders steal items to resell for quick cash. Homelessness and economic instability — Transient individuals may target vehicles for valuables or tools they can pawn.

— Transient individuals may target vehicles for valuables or tools they can pawn. Opportunity-based theft — Unsecured vehicles or visible tools often attract opportunistic offenders.

— Unsecured vehicles or visible tools often attract opportunistic offenders. Organized resale markets — Power tools are easy to sell through informal channels.

How to Protect Your Vehicle and Property

Residents and hotel guests can reduce their risk with layered security strategies:

Remove valuables — Never leave tools, electronics, or bags visible inside your car.

— Never leave tools, electronics, or bags visible inside your car. Use anti-theft devices — Steering wheel locks, alarm systems, and motion‑activated sensors deter thieves.

— Steering wheel locks, alarm systems, and motion‑activated sensors deter thieves. Park in well‑lit areas — Choose spots near entrances, elevators, or security cameras.

— Choose spots near entrances, elevators, or security cameras. Secure work equipment — Lock tools in cases or tether them inside the vehicle.

— Lock tools in cases or tether them inside the vehicle. Install dash and cabin cameras — Video evidence significantly increases the chance of identifying suspects.

— Video evidence significantly increases the chance of identifying suspects. Report suspicious behavior — Quick reporting helps police respond before suspects flee.

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