West OC traffic stop uncovers loaded gun, stolen police gear inside U-Haul van

Three individuals are in custody after a routine traffic stop by the Garden Grove Police Department uncovered a loaded firearm, stolen official law enforcement gear, and multiple felony warrants inside a rental vehicle. The incident unfolded during a routine day shift patrol when officers pulled over a U-Haul cargo van citing explicit California Vehicle Code violations.

A deeper investigation quickly revealed that the driver was operating the vehicle with an active, outstanding no-bail felony warrant. The situations escalated when the front and rear passengers attempted to mask their true identities by providing false names to the officers. Following a positive identification check, authorities discovered that both passengers also carried outstanding no-bail felony warrants and were currently actively serving probation.

Stolen Police Equipment and Weapon Recovered

A thorough search of the U-Haul cargo van yielded highly concerning contraband hidden inside the commercial rental vehicle. Officers recovered stolen department-issued police equipment, specifically an official law enforcement jacket and a full Sam Browne duty belt. Alongside the stolen gear, police located and seized a loaded handgun. The rapid, proactive intervention by the Garden Grove Police Department successfully removed an illegal firearm and critical duty gear from circulating further on the street.

Potential Criminal Charges Facing the Suspects

The individuals caught inside the vehicle are facing severe legal ramifications under California state law, compounding their existing probation violations and active felony warrants.

Felon in Possession of a Firearm : Operating or traveling with a loaded gun while holding felony warrants or probation status triggers severe weapon violations.

: Operating or traveling with a loaded gun while holding felony warrants or probation status triggers severe weapon violations. Possession of Stolen Property : Having official department-issued police uniforms and duty gear can lead to grand or petty theft receipt charges.

: Having official department-issued police uniforms and duty gear can lead to grand or petty theft receipt charges. Providing False Identification to a Peace Officer : Giving false names directly penalizes the passengers for trying to deceive active law enforcement.

: Giving false names directly penalizes the passengers for trying to deceive active law enforcement. Probation and Warrant Violations: The active no-bail status means all three suspects face immediate, mandatory jail bookings without immediate release options.

Hidden Risks: How Rental Truck Crimes Impact Commercial Auto Insurance

While the suspects face steep prison sentences, incidents involving crimes committed inside rental trucks like U-Hauls create massive ripples across the commercial and auto insurance sectors. Moving truck companies rely heavily on strict rental agreements to manage risk, and criminal activity completely nullifies standard protection packages.

Voided Rental Protections : SafeMove or supplemental damage choices purchased at booking are immediately canceled if the vehicle is used to commit a crime or transport illegal weapons.

: SafeMove or supplemental damage choices purchased at booking are immediately canceled if the vehicle is used to commit a crime or transport illegal weapons. Personal Liability Exposure : The driver becomes directly responsible for all physical damage to the vehicle or third-party property, bypassing standard policy caps.

: The driver becomes directly responsible for all physical damage to the vehicle or third-party property, bypassing standard policy caps. Long-Term Insurance Rate Spikes : Standard personal auto insurers often drop clients or heavily raise premiums if a driver is convicted of major vehicle code violations or felonies inside a commercial vehicle.

: Standard personal auto insurers often drop clients or heavily raise premiums if a driver is convicted of major vehicle code violations or felonies inside a commercial vehicle. Commercial Premium Increases: Rental fleets experience broader commercial rate hikes when aggregate vehicle tracking reveals high frequencies of theft or illegal use.

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