Irvine dog trainer found guilty in horrific heat stroke deaths of 11 dogs

An Orange County jury has convicted an Irvine dog trainer and his girlfriend in connection with the tragic deaths of 11 dogs left to die in a hot van.

Kwong (Tony) Chun Sit, 54, operator of Happy K9 Academy, was found guilty of 11 felony counts of animal cruelty alongside multiple evidence-destruction charges. His girlfriend, Tingfeng Liu, 24, was convicted for her role in helping cover up the crimes.

The couple attempted to hide the deaths by scattering the dogs’ bodies across various local crematoriums and impersonating the owners. Sit now faces up to 13 years and 11 months in custody, while Liu faces up to four years.

Sit, who operated Happy K9 Academy, was convicted of 11 felony counts of animal cruelty, seven misdemeanor counts of attempting to destroy evidence, and one misdemeanor count of destroying evidence. Liu was convicted of one felony count of accessory to a felony, one misdemeanor count of destruction of evidence, and two misdemeanor counts of attempted destruction of evidence.

The Twisted Cover-Up Unraveled by Police

Sit and Liu operated Happy K9 Academy, charging up to $3,399 for board-and-train services. Instead of receiving professional care, 11 dogs died of heat stroke inside small crates in a sweltering van. Necropsies also revealed that one puppy, a sheepdog-poodle mix named Rosie, suffered fatal blunt force trauma. To hide the tragedy, Sit sent cold, fabricated text messages to grieving owners claiming their pets “passed away peacefully” in their sleep and had already been “lovingly cremated.”

The scheme collapsed when a suspicious owner contacted the Irvine Police Department’s Animal Services Unit. Investigators quickly intercepted the bodies at local crematoriums before the couple could destroy the remaining evidence. The pair were later arrested with packed bags, prepared to flee the country.

The greatest fear dogs have is that you will never return when you leave them behind, and because of the unbelievably cruel actions of Mr. Sit and Miss Liu, that fear became a tragic reality for 11 dogs who will never have the chance to reunite with their families,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “There is a special place in hell for someone who abuses animals, and there is an extra special place in hell for someone who could beat a puppy to death and then feign being heartbroken over her death knowing full well that he is the reason that puppy died such a horrific death. The abuse of animals will never be tolerated, and their abusers will be held accountable under the full weight of the law.”

5 Red Flags: How to Avoid Fraudulent Dog Trainers

This tragedy highlights the complete lack of state regulation in the dog training industry. Anyone can launch a website and call themselves a trainer. Protect your pet by watching out for these warning signs:

The “Black Box” Board-and-Train: Never drop your dog off at a facility or home without a full, unannounced tour of where the dogs actually sleep and spend their day.

Never drop your dog off at a facility or home without a full, unannounced tour of where the dogs actually sleep and spend their day. No Physical Location: Avoid trainers who only meet in public parks or insist on picking up your dog without letting you see their operating base.

Avoid trainers who only meet in public parks or insist on picking up your dog without letting you see their operating base. Guarantees of Fast Results: True behavioral modification takes time. Avoid programs promising “perfect fixes” in one to four weeks.

True behavioral modification takes time. Avoid programs promising “perfect fixes” in one to four weeks. Lack of Verifiable Credentials: Look for certifications from reputable, independent bodies like the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT) or the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC).

Look for certifications from reputable, independent bodies like the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT) or the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC). Vague Liability Contracts: Read the fine print. Be highly suspicious of contracts that demand immediate cremation authorization or limit your right to independent veterinary care in an emergency.

If you suspect an animal training facility or boarder is engaging in abusive behavior or operating unsafely, contact your local Animal Services Unit or law enforcement immediately.

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