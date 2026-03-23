Rep. Lou Correa delivers $13.3M+ in Federal funds to transform Orange County

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) announced that he secured $13,335,00 million in federal funding for community projects in the Cities of Orange, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Stanton, and Fullerton, which comprise California’s 46th Congressional District.

“While most understand the role of a Congressmember as casting votes on Capitol Hill, there are other ways that we can serve our constituents through our offices. One major way is by securing federal funding for community projects that improve the quality of life and return taxpayer money to the district,” said Rep. Lou Correa. “I sought out projects that would make a lasting impact on Orange County, especially when it came to investing in schools, parks, fire and police stations, as well as senior centers.”

Last year, Rep. Correa worked with community leaders to identify which priorities were most deserving of funding before submitting a list of requests in May 2025. Examples of eligible projects include water infrastructure upgrades, park improvements, public safety projects, and workforce development programs.

Below is the list of Rep. Correa’s community funding requests that have been signed into law:

$1,031,000 to Rancho Santiago Community College District Foundation for Advancing Clean Tech Innovation to accelerate the growth of clean technology startups and help existing businesses transition to more sustainable, efficient operations.

$1,031,000 to Santa Ana College for Santa Ana College Criminal Justice Academies to enhance regional training programs and facilities to meet the current and future demand for correctional and peace officers throughout Orange County and beyond.

$1,031,000 for a Real Time Crime Center to the City of Orange to create a Real Time Crime Center with updated technology that would allow real-time intelligence gathering, predictive crime analytics, and enhanced deployment strategies.

$1,092,000 for PFAS Treatment Projects to the City of Santa Ana toeliminate PFAS contamination from impacted wells. The PFAS Treatment Plants project is necessary to support compliance with California state and federal drinking water health standards and provide a safe, local, drought-proof water supply.

$2,000,000 to City of Santa Ana for Chepa’s Park Reconstruction and Upgrades. Funding would be used to demolish and reconstruct a new community center and other improvements at Chepa’s Park, including a new basketball court, new landscaping, picnic areas, site lighting, new playground equipment and ADA accessible pathways.

$2,000,000 to City of Santa Ana for Euclid Street Multimodal Safety Enhancements. The Euclid Street Multimodal Safety Enhancements Project is a one-and-a-half mile long improvement of a major arterial corridor that incorporates landscaped medians, striped bike lanes, ADA ramps, high visibility crosswalks, and new pavement.

$1,200,000 to City of Anaheim for OC River Walk-Santa Ana River Impoundments Project to transform two miles of the Santa Ana River corridor into an iconic regional destination for recreation and entertainment.

$1,000,000 to City of Anaheim for Boysen Park Improvements Project. Funding will go towards developing an additional 2.5-acres of Boysen Park on an adjacent parcel owned by the City, adding new recreational and support amenities to the existing park, and refreshing existing, outdated amenities to create a multi-generational destination for Anaheim families and visitors.



Funding will go towards developing an additional 2.5-acres of Boysen Park on an adjacent parcel owned by the City, adding new recreational and support amenities to the existing park, and refreshing existing, outdated amenities to create a multi-generational destination for Anaheim families and visitors. $850,000 to City of Anaheim for Haskett Branch Library Improvements to complete exterior renovations to preserve the Haskett Branch Library’s structural integrity.

$850,000 to Santa Ana College for Automotive, Diesel-Electric Transportation Technology and Robotic Manufacturing/Welding Program Infrastructure. The project will focus on creating the infrastructure needed to expand these programs by retrofitting a vacant lot and a classroom adjacent to the existing training space for these programs.

$500,000 to City of Orange for OC Riverwalk Upland Habitat Restoration Project . Funding would be used to revitalize the natural landscape, improve biodiversity, and support urban greening in the Orange County Riverwalk area.



. Funding would be used to revitalize the natural landscape, improve biodiversity, and support urban greening in the Orange County Riverwalk area. $250,000 to City of Fullerton for Independence Park Revitalization to provide inclusive recreational amenities at Independence Park by introducing Fullerton’s inaugural adaptive playground and rehabilitating the park’s gym.

$250,000 to City of Fullerton for Fire Stations Rehabilitation Project. This project will make several critical infrastructure upgrades to three Fullerton fire stations within California’s 46th Congressional District.

$250,000 to City of Stanton for Community and Senior Center Complex Enhancements. Funding will go towards making the restrooms ADA compliant and other structural improvements to the Community and Senior Center Complex building.

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