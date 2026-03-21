Marvel drops a free limited Daredevil Comic at Anaheim’s Blaze Pizza on March 24

To mark the return of Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+ (March 24), Marvel and Blaze Pizza are bringing an Evansville-exclusive moment to local fans: a brand-new, officially produced Daredevil comic book, available for free on March 24 at Blaze Pizza in Anaheim, while supplies last. They have 25 copies allocated for that location, at Anaheim, CA – 1800 S. Harbor Blvd.
This limited-edition comic is part of a national collaboration, but Anaheim is one of only FIVE locations in the country (including Disney Springs in FL) where fans can get their hands on a physical copy, making it a standout destination for Marvel fans and collectors in and around the area. The comic will go live online the 24th as well.
Created in collaboration with Marvel, the comic is a true extension of the Daredevil universe, timed to the Season 2 premiere, and taps into the character’s gritty, street-level roots in a way that feels both authentic and collectible.
To round out the experience, Blaze is also introducing the limited-time “Sweet Heat” pizza (spicy red sauce, double pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey), available now at the Evansville location and nationwide.
About Blaze Pizza
Blaze Pizza is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its “build-your-own” artisanal pizzas that are “fast-fire’d” in high-temperature open-flame ovens in just 180 seconds. Modeled after the Chipotle assembly-line concept, it allows guests to customize every aspect of their meal with a wide variety of fresh, “clean” ingredients.
About Daredevil Comics
Created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett in 1964, Daredevil (Matt Murdock) is one of Marvel’s most iconic street-level heroes. Known as the “Man Without Fear,” he protects the gritty New York neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen.
Origin and Identity
- The Accident: As a boy, Matt Murdock was blinded by radioactive chemicals while saving a man from an oncoming truck.
- Heightened Senses: While the accident took his sight, it supercharged his other four senses and granted him a “radar sense”—a form of echolocation that allows him to “see” a 360-degree mental picture of his surroundings.
- Motivation: Matt’s father, boxer “Battlin’ Jack” Murdock, was murdered by gangsters after refusing to throw a fight. Matt became Daredevil to bring his father’s killers to justice.
- Dual Life: By day, Matt is a respected defense attorney (often at the firm Nelson & Murdock); by night, he is a vigilante.
Key Abilities and Gear
- Martial Arts: Trained by the blind master Stick, Matt is an expert in various martial arts, stealth, and pressure-point combat.
- Billy Club: His signature weapon is a multi-purpose cane that can split into two batons, extend into nunchucks, or launch a cable with a grappling hook for swinging between buildings.
- Detection: He can hear a person’s heartbeat from 20 feet away to detect lies and identify individuals by their unique scents.
About the Daredevio Born Again T.V. Show, Season Two
Daredevil: Born Again (2026) – The second season of the Disney+ revival is scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2026.
- Plot: Picking up after Season 1, the story follows Matt Murdock leading a resistance against Mayor Wilson Fisk, who has declared martial law and established an Anti-Vigilante Task Force to hunt Daredevil.
- Key Returns:
- Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) makes her long-awaited return to the MCU as one of Matt’s allies.
- Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) returns as a primary antagonist, described by early critics as a “walking nightmare”.
- Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) appears in some capacity despite his shocking death in the Season 1 premiere.
- New Characters: Matthew Lillard joins the cast as the “effortlessly creepy” Mr. Charles.