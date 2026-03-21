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Marvel drops a free limited Daredevil Comic at Anaheim’s Blaze Pizza on March 24

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 21, 2026

To mark the return of Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+ (March 24), Marvel and Blaze Pizza are bringing an Evansville-exclusive moment to local fans: a brand-new, officially produced Daredevil comic book, available for free on March 24 at Blaze Pizza in Anaheim, while supplies last. They have 25 copies allocated for that location, at Anaheim, CA – 1800 S. Harbor Blvd.

This limited-edition comic is part of a national collaboration, but Anaheim is one of only FIVE locations in the country (including Disney Springs in FL) where fans can get their hands on a physical copy, making it a standout destination for Marvel fans and collectors in and around the area. The comic will go live online the 24th as well.

Created in collaboration with Marvel, the comic is a true extension of the Daredevil universe, timed to the Season 2 premiere, and taps into the character’s gritty, street-level roots in a way that feels both authentic and collectible.

To round out the experience, Blaze is also introducing the limited-time Sweet Heat” pizza (spicy red sauce, double pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey), available now at the Evansville location and nationwide.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its “build-your-own” artisanal pizzas that are “fast-fire’d” in high-temperature open-flame ovens in just 180 seconds. Modeled after the Chipotle assembly-line concept, it allows guests to customize every aspect of their meal with a wide variety of fresh, “clean” ingredients.

About Daredevil Comics

Created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett in 1964, Daredevil (Matt Murdock) is one of Marvel’s most iconic street-level heroes. Known as the “Man Without Fear,” he protects the gritty New York neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen

Origin and Identity

  • The Accident: As a boy, Matt Murdock was blinded by radioactive chemicals while saving a man from an oncoming truck.
  • Heightened Senses: While the accident took his sight, it supercharged his other four senses and granted him a “radar sense”—a form of echolocation that allows him to “see” a 360-degree mental picture of his surroundings.
  • Motivation: Matt’s father, boxer “Battlin’ Jack” Murdock, was murdered by gangsters after refusing to throw a fight. Matt became Daredevil to bring his father’s killers to justice.
  • Dual Life: By day, Matt is a respected defense attorney (often at the firm Nelson & Murdock); by night, he is a vigilante. 

Key Abilities and Gear

  • Martial Arts: Trained by the blind master Stick, Matt is an expert in various martial arts, stealth, and pressure-point combat.
  • Billy Club: His signature weapon is a multi-purpose cane that can split into two batons, extend into nunchucks, or launch a cable with a grappling hook for swinging between buildings.
  • Detection: He can hear a person’s heartbeat from 20 feet away to detect lies and identify individuals by their unique scents. 

About the Daredevio Born Again T.V. Show, Season Two

Daredevil: Born Again (2026) – The second season of the Disney+ revival is scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2026

  • Plot: Picking up after Season 1, the story follows Matt Murdock leading a resistance against Mayor Wilson Fisk, who has declared martial law and established an Anti-Vigilante Task Force to hunt Daredevil.
  • Key Returns:
    • Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) makes her long-awaited return to the MCU as one of Matt’s allies.
    • Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) returns as a primary antagonist, described by early critics as a “walking nightmare”.
    • Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) appears in some capacity despite his shocking death in the Season 1 premiere.
  • New Characters: Matthew Lillard joins the cast as the “effortlessly creepy” Mr. Charles.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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