Marvel drops a free limited Daredevil Comic at Anaheim’s Blaze Pizza on March 24

To mark the return of Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+ (March 24), Marvel and Blaze Pizza are bringing an Evansville-exclusive moment to local fans: a brand-new, officially produced Daredevil comic book, available for free on March 24 at Blaze Pizza in Anaheim, while supplies last. They have 25 copies allocated for that location, at Anaheim, CA – 1800 S. Harbor Blvd.

This limited-edition comic is part of a national collaboration, but Anaheim is one of only FIVE locations in the country (including Disney Springs in FL) where fans can get their hands on a physical copy, making it a standout destination for Marvel fans and collectors in and around the area. The comic will go live online the 24th as well.

Created in collaboration with Marvel, the comic is a true extension of the Daredevil universe, timed to the Season 2 premiere, and taps into the character’s gritty, street-level roots in a way that feels both authentic and collectible.

To round out the experience, Blaze is also introducing the limited-time “Sweet Heat” pizza (spicy red sauce, double pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey), available now at the Evansville location and nationwide.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its “build-your-own” artisanal pizzas that are “fast-fire’d” in high-temperature open-flame ovens in just 180 seconds. Modeled after the Chipotle assembly-line concept, it allows guests to customize every aspect of their meal with a wide variety of fresh, “clean” ingredients.

About Daredevil Comics

Created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett in 1964, Daredevil (Matt Murdock) is one of Marvel’s most iconic street-level heroes. Known as the “Man Without Fear,” he protects the gritty New York neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen.

Origin and Identity

The Accident : As a boy, Matt Murdock was blinded by radioactive chemicals while saving a man from an oncoming truck.

: As a boy, Matt Murdock was blinded by while saving a man from an oncoming truck. Heightened Senses : While the accident took his sight, it supercharged his other four senses and granted him a “radar sense” —a form of echolocation that allows him to “see” a 360-degree mental picture of his surroundings.

: While the accident took his sight, it supercharged his other four senses and granted him a —a form of echolocation that allows him to “see” a 360-degree mental picture of his surroundings. Motivation : Matt’s father, boxer “Battlin’ Jack” Murdock , was murdered by gangsters after refusing to throw a fight. Matt became Daredevil to bring his father’s killers to justice.

: Matt’s father, boxer , was murdered by gangsters after refusing to throw a fight. Matt became Daredevil to bring his father’s killers to justice. Dual Life: By day, Matt is a respected defense attorney (often at the firm Nelson & Murdock); by night, he is a vigilante.

Key Abilities and Gear

Martial Arts : Trained by the blind master Stick , Matt is an expert in various martial arts, stealth, and pressure-point combat.

: Trained by the blind master , Matt is an expert in various martial arts, stealth, and pressure-point combat. Billy Club : His signature weapon is a multi-purpose cane that can split into two batons, extend into nunchucks, or launch a cable with a grappling hook for swinging between buildings.

: His signature weapon is a multi-purpose cane that can split into two batons, extend into nunchucks, or launch a cable with a for swinging between buildings. Detection: He can hear a person’s heartbeat from 20 feet away to detect lies and identify individuals by their unique scents.

About the Daredevio Born Again T.V. Show, Season Two

Daredevil: Born Again (2026) – The second season of the Disney+ revival is scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2026.

Plot : Picking up after Season 1, the story follows Matt Murdock leading a resistance against Mayor Wilson Fisk , who has declared martial law and established an Anti-Vigilante Task Force to hunt Daredevil.

: Picking up after Season 1, the story follows Matt Murdock leading a against , who has declared martial law and established an to hunt Daredevil. Key Returns : Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) makes her long-awaited return to the MCU as one of Matt’s allies. Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) returns as a primary antagonist, described by early critics as a “walking nightmare”. Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) appears in some capacity despite his shocking death in the Season 1 premiere.

: New Characters: Matthew Lillard joins the cast as the “effortlessly creepy” Mr. Charles.

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