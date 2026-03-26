Thu. Mar 26th, 2026
Accidents Brea Motorcycles Orange County Public Safety

A motorcyclist died after rear-ending a vehicle in north Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 25, 2026

On March 24, 2026, at approximately 6:50 PM, police officers responded to the area of Imperial Highway and the 57 Freeway regarding a traffic collision involving a motorcycle, according to the Brea Police Department.

Upon arrival, the officers located a male motorcyclist down in lanes of Imperial Highway. The subject was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist had rear ended a vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the other involved vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Brea Police Traffic Division is continuing their investigation as well as attempting to locate additional witnesses or video of the collision. Anyone with information related to this collision is requested to contact the Brea Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 990-7640.

Orange County Motorcycle Fatality Trends

Based on recent data from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and independent safety analyses, here is how often these accidents occur:

  • Fatalities and Injuries: In 2023, approximately 336 motorcyclists were killed or injured in traffic collisions across Orange County.
  • Share of Total Deaths: Motorcyclist fatalities accounted for 21% of all motor vehicle fatalities in the county during 2023, even though motorcycles make up a small fraction of registered vehicles.
  • Statewide Context: Orange County consistently ranks among the highest in California for motorcycle-related deaths and serious injuries.
  • Vulnerability: Riders in Orange County are significantly more likely to die in a crash than occupants of passenger vehicles. Nationally, this risk is estimated at 22 times higher

Factors and Demographics

  • Most Dangerous Times: Fatal crashes in the region peak on weekends, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.
  • Primary Causes: The leading factors in these fatal incidents include speedingalcohol impairment, and drivers failing to yield at intersections.
  • Victim Profile: In Orange County, nearly 90% of seriously injured motorcyclists are male, with the most affected age group being between 25 and 45 years old.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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