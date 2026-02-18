Raising Cane’s grand opening in Costa Mesa set for Feb. 24

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 18, 2026) – New address, same iconic flavor! Raising Cane’s opens its newest Restaurant in Costa Mesa on Tuesday, Feb 24. at 1595 Newport Blvd.

Orange County is no stranger to Raising Cane’s premium chicken, which is marinated for at least 24 hours and cooked fresh for every order. Costa Mesa Caniacs know Cane’s doesn’t use heat lamps or warmers – just quality chicken made right, every time. Crewmembers put care into every detail: whipping up award-winning Cane’s Sauce, buttering and grilling each slice of Cane’s Toast, mixing fresh coleslaw, salting each crinkle-cut fry, squeezing lemons for lemonade and brewing tea daily. Whether ordering the fanNe-favorite Box Combo, the Kids Combo or the Caniac Combo, every meal is a fresh, flavorful experience for Costa Mesa locals and beach goers alike.

Inside the Restaurant’s dining room, Customers are welcomed by a lively display celebrating Raising Cane’s history and the local Community. The walls feature Cane’s beloved yellow Labrador mascot, Cane III, alongside images that trace the Brand’s beginnings and highlight Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves’ journey from boilermaker and sockeye salmon fisherman to opening the first Raising Cane’s in 1996. The space also embraces Costa Mesa’s local charm and Community spirit, with design details and memorabilia that reflect the city’s unique character and pride. Want to enjoy the SoCal weather and eat outside? Cane’s has Customers covered with two outdoor dining areas, perfect for soaking up the sun.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to expand across Southern California with the opening of our new Costa Mesa Restaurant. Our first California Restaurant opened right here in Costa Mesa on Harbor Blvd. 10 years ago, so this Community is special to me,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “I’m proud of the growth we’ve seen across the state since then and am excited to continue serving Costa Mesa with the opening of our second Restaurant in the Community.”

Before doors open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24, Raising Cane’s encourages Customers to secure a place in line as the party will start early with an array of can’t-miss giveaways and fun for the Community, including:

A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 8 to 9 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after. Customers must be present to win.

A Cane’s branded hat and a free Box Combo Card, valid on a future visit, for the first 100 Combos purchased in-Restaurant. Limit one hat and card per Combo purchased—while supplies last.

Major Cane’s kudos for Customer No. 1 in line who receives a one-of-a-kind gift basket and a big welcome greeting from all the Crew.

Performances by the Newport Harbor Cheerleaders beginning at 7:30 a.m.

A DJ spinning tunes to keep the crowd entertained throughout the morning festivities.

“Costa Mesa has been home to me for many years. I attended Orange Coast College, played football at OCC Stadium and both of my children were born at Hoag Hospital just down the street. I’ve experienced firsthand what makes this Community so special,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Jason Peoples. “Costa Mesa truly represents the fabric of Orange County, and we’re excited to continue Cane’s growth here while serving our Craveable Chicken Finger Meals to the Community we’re proud to be part of.”

The new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 to 2 a.m. with extended hours Thursday through Saturday from 10 to 3:30 a.m., perfect for late-night Chicken Finger enthusiasts.

About Raising Cane’s

In the mid-1990s, while a student at Louisiana State University (LSU), Todd Graves and friend Craig Silvey wrote a business plan for a chicken-finger-only restaurant. The concept was widely dismissed – their business plan got a low grade of B minus from their professor.

Graves was undeterred. He ended up raising money for his concept by working on boilers in refineries and he even flew to Alaska to work 20-hour days in dangerous conditions as a commercial sockeye salmon fisherman.

As of 2025, the company has grown to over 900 locations worldwide with annual sales exceeding $5 billion. Despite this scale, it remains a privately held, founder-led company. As of February 2026, Raising Cane’s has 129 locations in California. California holds the second-highest number of locations in the United States, representing approximately 14% of the chain’s total footprint.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related