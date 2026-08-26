More than $302M in OC Unsecured Property Taxes due by Aug. 31

Santa Ana – Treasurer Shari L. Freidenrich is alerting more than 52,000 Orange County taxpayers that their unsecured property tax bills—totaling over $302 million—must be paid by August 31 to avoid steep penalties.

These bills cover business property, leased equipment, boats, and aircraft for the 2026–27 fiscal year and were mailed to owners of record as of January 1, 2026.

Online Payments Strongly Encouraged

Freidenrich is urging taxpayers to pay online at TaxBill.octreasurer.gov, citing last year’s mail‑fraud incidents where mailed checks never reached the County—and in some cases, bank information was sold on the dark web.

eCheck payments have no service fee

have Business credit card fees dropped from 2.57% to 2.25%

Online payments made by 11:59 P.M. on August 31 receive same‑day credit and an emailed receipt

In‑Person Payment Options

Taxpayers can pay at the County Service Center, 601 N. Ross Street, Santa Ana, until 5 P.M. on August 31. A 24/7 drop box on Ross Street accepts payments until midnight.

What Happens If You Pay Late

Under California law, late unsecured property tax payments trigger severe penalties:

10% penalty

$75 collection fee

Additional enforcement actions may follow, including tax liens , bank levies , and seizure of business assets

, , and Businesses behind on unsecured taxes may face suspended licenses, blocked permits, and credit impacts

If taxes remain unpaid long‑term, the County can escalate collection efforts, which may include referring accounts to the Franchise Tax Board, intercepting state refunds, or pursuing civil judgments.

How Many Orange County Taxpayers Fall Behind?

Based on recent county data and historical trends:

Roughly 8–12% of unsecured tax accounts fall delinquent each year

of unsecured tax accounts fall delinquent each year That equates to 4,000–6,000 taxpayers annually behind on unsecured property taxes

behind on unsecured property taxes Business equipment and leased‑equipment accounts represent the largest share of delinquencies

Boat and aircraft owners typically show lower delinquency rates but still number in the hundreds

These figures highlight why the Treasurer’s office continues to push online payments and fraud‑prevention measures.

Why You Might Still Owe Taxes Even If You Sold the Property

State law requires that the owner of record on January 1, 2026 pay the full year’s unsecured taxes—even if the property was sold later. The new owner doesn’t become responsible until January 1, 2027.

Tips to Make Sure You Can Pay on Time

Search your tax bill online using business name, aircraft number, boat number, or TC reference

using business name, aircraft number, boat number, or TC reference Use eCheck to avoid fees

to avoid fees Request a postal hand‑cancellation if mailing your payment

if mailing your payment Sign up for reminders via text or email

via text or email Ask about ACH/EFT options if your business pays more than $50,000 annually

if your business pays more than $50,000 annually Check for low‑value exemptions if your business equipment is under $10,000

New Assessments This Year

The FY 2026–27 unsecured roll includes:

41,000+ businesses

13,000 boat and aircraft owners

11,000 leased‑equipment owners

The County notes that the low‑value exemption continues to reduce the number of bills issued, helping small businesses avoid unnecessary tax burdens.

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