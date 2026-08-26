Wed. Aug 26th, 2026
Crime Guns Public Safety Road Rage Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana road rage suspect arrested; police seize five firearms

ByArt Pedroza

Aug 26, 2026

Santa Ana Police reported that a road‑rage incident last week resulted in the arrest of a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a confrontation on the roadway. Officers located the suspect shortly afterward and confirmed he was armed at the time of the encounter.

Following the arrest, Gang Detectives learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered in his name, prompting a search warrant at his residence this morning. Detectives seized two assault rifles and three semi‑automatic handguns, along with ammunition and magazines.

Based on the police‑released image, the seized weapons appear to include two AR‑style assault rifles, a Glock‑pattern semi‑automatic pistol, a 1911‑style .45 ACP pistol, and a compact polymer‑frame handgun. Ammunition boxes labeled .38 Super Auto +P and .45 Super Auto +P were also visible, along with multiple magazines and a holster. These identifications are based solely on visible characteristics in the police‑released photo.

Criminal Charges the Suspect Is Likely Facing

  • Brandishing a Firearm under PC §417, punishable by up to 1 year in jail or up to 3 years in prison.
  • Assault With a Deadly Weapon under PC §245, carrying 2–4 years in state prison.
  • Criminal Threats under PC §422, a felony with up to 3 years in prison.
  • Possession of an Assault Weapon under PC §30605, a felony with up to 3 years in prison.
  • Improper Storage or Transport of Firearms depending on how the weapons were stored or moved.

If prosecutors stack charges, the suspect could face multiple consecutive felony terms.

Impact on the Suspect’s Auto Insurance

Road‑rage incidents involving weapons are treated as extreme‑risk behavior by insurers. The suspect may face immediate policy cancellation, mandatory SR‑22 filing, and premium increases of 150–300%. Insurers may classify him as a high‑risk driver for 5–10 years, and some carriers may refuse coverage entirely. Violent driving‑related offenses are treated similarly to DUI‑plus‑violence cases in underwriting models.

Road Rage Trends in Orange County, California

Orange County law‑enforcement agencies collectively respond to over 1,200 road‑rage‑related calls per year, with 8–10% involving a weapon.

The county has seen a 20% increase in road‑rage arrests over the past five years, driven by congestion, commuter stress, and freeway‑corridor conflicts.

Weapons‑Violation Arrest Data in Orange County

Orange County averages 1,000–1,300 weapons‑violation arrests per year, with SAPD, Anaheim PD, and Garden Grove PD reporting hundreds of firearm‑related arrests annually. Assault‑weapon seizures have risen by approximately 15% over the past three years due to targeted gang‑unit enforcement. SAPD’s seizure of five firearms in this case aligns with broader countywide trends.

Tips for Safely Handling Road Rage

  • Stay Calm and avoid escalating with gestures or yelling.
  • Create Distance by slowing down, changing lanes, or exiting.
  • Do Not Engage or confront the aggressive driver.
  • Call 911 if a weapon is displayed or you feel threatened.
  • Avoid Eye Contact to prevent escalation.
  • Drive to a Safe Location such as a police station or populated area if followed.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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