OC Health Care issues a high temperature alert for the rest of the week

(Santa Ana, CA) –Temperatures in Coastal Orange County are expected to reach 95°F, with Inland areas ranging from the mid‑90s up to 105°F through Friday, August 28.

High temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke for those at higher risk for heat illness, including people who work outdoors, infants, children, pregnant people, ages 65 or older, and people with chronic conditions.

Prolonged exposure to excessive temperatures may cause serious conditions like heat cramps or heatstroke and can even be fatal. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting and dizziness. Warning signs of heat stroke include an extremely high body temperature, unconsciousness, confusion, hot and dry skin (no sweating), a rapid pulse, and a throbbing headache.

If symptoms of heat stroke occur, immediately call for medical assistance. Move the person to a shady area and begin cooling their body with cool water.

Recommended precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses include the following:

Drink plenty of water; don’t wait until you are thirsty.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay out of the sun if possible, and when in the sun wear a wide brim hat and use sunscreen.

Avoid strenuous activities if you are outside or in non-air-conditioned buildings. If you are working outdoors, take frequent rest and refreshment breaks in a shaded area.

Never leave children, elderly people or pets unattended in closed cars or other vehicles.

Check on those, like neighbors, who are at high risk to make sure they are staying cool – including seniors who live alone, people with heart or lung disease, and young children.

Stay cool indoors – if your home is not air conditioned, visit public facilities such as shopping malls and libraries to stay cool. To find a cooling center near you, visit Cooling Centers | Orange County (ocgov.com).

Since temperatures and conditions can vary widely throughout the county, local schools, child care facilities, and organizations working with children are encouraged to visit the State of California Office of School Health Hub for heat planning guidance and sports and activities recommendations to protect students and youth during these high temperature alert periods.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit Health Corner – Heat Stroke Is No Joke And It Can Strike Anyone, CDPH Be Informed Extreme Heat and California HeatReadyCA.com.

About the OC Health Care Agency

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is a regional interdisciplinary health jurisdiction and an accredited health department, charged with protecting and promoting individual, family and community health through partnership and coordination of public and private sector resources. Visit www.ochealthinfo.com to learn more about services and resources.

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