CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for Sep. 17 in coastal OC

The Huntington Beach Police Department will conduct a DUI/CDL checkpoint on Thursday, September 17, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits. HBPD selects checkpoint sites based on DUI crash data, arrest patterns, and prior enforcement results.

The goal is deterrence, not volume arrests, but drivers who show signs of impairment or licensing violations will face significant criminal, financial, and administrative consequences.

Common Criminal Charges at HBPD DUI/CDL Checkpoints

Drivers stopped at these checkpoints often face a combination of California Vehicle Code violations, DUI charges, and commercial license issues. The most frequent include:

DUI Charges — VC 23152(a) (alcohol), VC 23152(b) (0.08%+ BAC), VC 23152(f) (drug DUI), VC 23152(g) (combined alcohol/drug impairment). First‑time DUI cases typically cost about $13,500 in fines, fees, classes, and insurance increases, plus a license suspension.

— VC 23152(a) (alcohol), VC 23152(b) (0.08%+ BAC), VC 23152(f) (drug DUI), VC 23152(g) (combined alcohol/drug impairment). First‑time DUI cases typically cost about $13,500 in fines, fees, classes, and insurance increases, plus a license suspension. CVC Licensing Violations — VC 12500 (unlicensed driver), VC 14601 (driving on a suspended license), VC 12951 (failure to present license), VC 16028 (no proof of insurance).

— VC 12500 (unlicensed driver), VC 14601 (driving on a suspended license), VC 12951 (failure to present license), VC 16028 (no proof of insurance). CDL‑Specific Violations — Commercial drivers face stricter standards: 0.04% BAC threshold, mandatory disqualification periods, and employer reporting requirements.

— Commercial drivers face stricter standards: 0.04% BAC threshold, mandatory disqualification periods, and employer reporting requirements. Registration and Equipment Violations — Expired registration, unlawful modifications, broken lights, or unsafe equipment often lead to citations or vehicle impounds.

Where HBPD Commonly Sets Up DUI/CDL Checkpoints

While tonight’s location is undisclosed, Huntington Beach historically uses high‑collision corridors and DUI‑heavy intersections. Frequent checkpoint sites include:

These intersections consistently appear in DUI crash reports and enforcement logs.

Vehicle Impounds and Fees

HBPD may impound a vehicle for several reasons:

Driving on a Suspended License

Unlicensed Driving

No Insurance

DUI Arrest

Typical impound costs include:

Tow: $250–$350

Daily storage: $60–$85 per day

Release fees: $150–$300

A DUI arrest often triggers a mandatory 30‑day impound, pushing total costs well over $1,500.

Impact on Auto Insurance and Employment

A DUI conviction in Orange County can raise insurance premiums by 70–150% for three to ten years. Commercial drivers risk losing their CDL entirely, which can end employment in transportation, delivery, logistics, or rideshare work. Even non‑commercial drivers may face employer discipline if their job requires driving, clean background checks, or insurance eligibility.

What to Say if You Are Pulled Over

Drivers should remain calm, respectful, and concise. The safest approach is:

Provide license, registration, and insurance.

Keep answers short: name, address, and basic identifying information.

Decline to answer incriminating questions politely.

Do not volunteer details about drinking, medications, or cannabis.

Do not argue, escalate, or attempt humor.

Tony Romo’s recent DUI arrest is a reminder of what not to do. His roadside interaction became a viral example of over‑talking, contradicting himself, and giving officers unnecessary statements that strengthened the case. HBPD officers are trained to document every word; drivers should avoid making their situation worse.

DUI Arrest Data in Orange County

Orange County agencies collectively average 8,000–9,500 DUI arrests per year. Huntington Beach consistently ranks among the top cities due to its nightlife, beach traffic, and bar density. HBPD checkpoints routinely catch impaired drivers, suspended drivers, and unlicensed operators.

Top Fatal DUI Crashes in Huntington Beach (Past Five Years)

PCH & Magnolia Fatal DUI — High‑speed collision killing two pedestrians.

— High‑speed collision killing two pedestrians. Beach Blvd Multi‑Vehicle DUI — Three‑car crash resulting in one fatality.

— Three‑car crash resulting in one fatality. Goldenwest St Motorcycle DUI — Impaired driver struck a motorcyclist, killing the rider.

— Impaired driver struck a motorcyclist, killing the rider. Warner Ave Wrong‑Way DUI — Wrong‑way driver killed another motorist.

— Wrong‑way driver killed another motorist. Edinger Ave Pedestrian DUI — Pedestrian struck and killed in a marked crosswalk.

These cases illustrate why HBPD continues aggressive DUI enforcement.

Tips to Avoid DUI Trouble

Use Uber , Lyft, taxis, or designated drivers.

, Lyft, taxis, or designated drivers. Avoid driving after drinking, cannabis use, or impairing medications.

Read prescription warning labels.

Plan transportation before going out.

If you feel “buzzed,” assume you are impaired.

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