Elderly pedestrian struck and killed near Main Street and Cubbon Street in Santa Ana

A 72-year-old Santa Ana resident was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle near Main Street and Cubbon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police reported that the collision occurred on October 5, 2026, at approximately 6:27 a.m. Officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid to the pedestrian, identified as Sarinana Gaytan Rutilia, 72, of Santa Ana. Despite lifesaving efforts, Rutilia died at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, Rutilia appeared to have been walking westbound across the northbound and southbound lanes of Main Street when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators, and did not appear to be impaired. The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation.

The fatal collision adds to a troubling trend of pedestrian deaths throughout Orange County and California, where pedestrians remain among the most vulnerable roadway users.

Orange County Pedestrian Fatality Trends Over the Past Five Years

Data compiled from California traffic safety resources and SWITRS-based analyses indicate that Orange County has experienced a steady increase in pedestrian fatalities over the past several years. Reported countywide pedestrian deaths were approximately:

2021: 57 fatalities

2022: 63 fatalities

2023: 68 fatalities

2024: 71 fatalities

2025: 74 fatalities (preliminary)

These figures reflect an increase of roughly 30% between 2021 and 2025. Statewide data likewise shows that pedestrian fatalities climbed significantly through 2022 before beginning to stabilize, although pedestrians still account for a disproportionate share of traffic deaths.

Have Pedestrian Fatalities Increased Since California Legalized Jaywalking?

California’s “Freedom to Walk Act” (AB 2147) took effect on January 1, 2023. The law did not fully legalize jaywalking but significantly limited enforcement against pedestrians crossing outside crosswalks when no immediate hazard exists.

Pedestrian fatalities in Orange County increased after the law took effect, rising from approximately 63 fatalities in 2022 to 68 fatalities in 2023 and continuing upward afterward.

However, there is currently no conclusive evidence establishing that the increase was caused by the Freedom to Walk Act. Traffic-safety researchers and transportation officials have pointed to multiple contributing factors, including:

Higher vehicle speeds

Increased SUV and truck traffic

Distracted driving

Post-pandemic traffic pattern changes

Growing pedestrian activity in urban corridors

Impaired driving incidents

Roadway design challenges

Traffic safety experts generally caution against attributing rising pedestrian fatalities to any single factor.

Top Five Orange County Cities for Fatal Pedestrian Accidents

Based on recent SWITRS-derived crash analyses, the Orange County cities recording the highest number of fatal pedestrian collisions over the last five years include:

Santa Ana Anaheim Garden Grove Orange Westminster

These cities share several characteristics, including dense populations, high-volume arterial roadways, significant pedestrian activity, and numerous commercial corridors.

Santa Ana consistently ranks among the most dangerous Orange County cities for pedestrians due to its combination of heavy traffic, frequent foot traffic, and numerous multi-lane roadways.

Driver Behaviors That Frequently Lead to Fatal Pedestrian Crashes

While each collision is unique, investigators repeatedly identify several driver behaviors that contribute to serious and fatal pedestrian incidents:

Speeding

Distracted driving, including cellphone use

Failure to yield at crosswalks

Running red lights or stop signs

Unsafe turns at intersections

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Driving too fast in low-light conditions

Aggressive or reckless driving

Following too closely and failing to anticipate pedestrian movement

Research consistently shows that vehicle speed is one of the most significant factors affecting pedestrian survivability. Even modest increases in speed dramatically increase the likelihood of fatal injuries.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Drivers can reduce the risk of pedestrian collisions by:

Slowing down in residential and commercial areas

Remaining alert near schools, bus stops, and shopping centers

Eliminating cellphone distractions

Yielding to pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks

Exercising extra caution during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours

Scanning intersections before making turns

Allowing additional stopping distance during poor weather

Watching for elderly pedestrians, who may move more slowly

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Pedestrians can improve their safety by:

Using marked crosswalks whenever possible

Making eye contact with approaching drivers

Avoiding cellphone use while crossing

Wearing reflective or light-colored clothing in low-light conditions

Crossing only when sufficient gaps in traffic exist

Following pedestrian signals

Avoiding sudden movement into traffic

Remaining particularly cautious on multi-lane roadways

Ongoing Investigation

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate the fatal collision involving Sarinana Gaytan Rutilia. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective A. Phan at (714) 245-8207 or the Santa Ana Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.

As Orange County continues to experience elevated pedestrian fatality rates, Monday’s tragedy serves as another reminder of the importance of vigilance by both drivers and pedestrians. With traffic volumes remaining high and pedestrian activity increasing throughout the region, roadway safety remains a shared responsibility that can mean the difference between life and death.

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