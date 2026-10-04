Irvine Spectrum theft suspect arrested after nearly $5,000 in property stolen from unlocked vehicles

IRVINE, Calif. – Detectives with the Irvine Police Department have arrested a Long Beach man accused of stealing nearly $5,000 worth of tools and sporting equipment from unlocked vehicles parked at the Irvine Spectrum.

According to Irvine Police, the thefts occurred in early September when property was taken from multiple unlocked vehicles in the popular shopping and entertainment district.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Lemar Leang, 38, of Long Beach. On Tuesday, investigators located and arrested Leang, who was booked into the Orange County Jail on grand theft and drug-related charges.

Police released video and images of the arrest and reminded the public to lock vehicles and secure valuables.

The investigation highlights an ongoing crime trend throughout Orange County involving thieves targeting vehicles that have been left unlocked or contain visible property.

Grand Theft Charge Could Carry Up To Three Years In Jail

Based on the information released by Irvine police, the reported loss of nearly $5,000 exceeds California’s felony grand theft threshold of $950.

If prosecutors file felony grand theft under California Penal Code 487, the offense is punishable by:

Up to three years in county jail

Formal probation in some cases

Restitution to victims for stolen property losses

Additional fines and court assessments

The exact sentence would depend on the suspect’s criminal history, the number of victims involved, whether the losses stemmed from multiple incidents, and the specific narcotics offenses ultimately filed by prosecutors.

The Irvine Police Department did not identify the specific drug-related charges. Depending on the circumstances, drug possession offenses can range from misdemeanor violations carrying up to one year in county jail to more serious felony offenses when narcotics sales, transportation, or prior convictions are alleged.

As of publication, no formal criminal complaint details were immediately available.

Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts From Vehicles Remain A Major Orange County Problem

State crime data shows larceny theft offenses remain the largest category of property crime in Orange County. Countywide, more than 10,000 thefts involving vehicles or vehicle contents were reported during the most recent reporting year analyzed by crime researchers using California Department of Justice data.

Based on publicly reported crime trends and law enforcement data, the five Orange County cities that have historically experienced the highest volume of thefts from vehicles are generally:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Fullerton

These cities consistently report some of the county’s largest overall property crime totals due to their population sizes, commercial activity, tourism, shopping centers, entertainment venues, and major parking destinations.

The Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, Disneyland-area parking facilities, beach parking lots, and large retail centers throughout the county remain frequent targets because thieves can quickly locate unattended property left inside vehicles.

How Much Of This Crime Is Driven By Drug Addiction And Transient Offenders?

Law enforcement officials throughout Southern California have frequently noted that some theft-from-vehicle crimes are committed by individuals struggling with substance abuse who steal property for quick resale or pawn transactions.

However, it would be inaccurate to suggest that most thefts from vehicles are committed by homeless or transient offenders. Publicly available crime statistics generally do not categorize theft offenders by housing status, and organized theft crews, career property criminals, repeat offenders, and opportunistic thieves also account for a substantial portion of vehicle-related thefts.

In many Orange County cases, investigators have arrested suspects who travel into shopping centers, entertainment districts, and residential neighborhoods specifically looking for unlocked vehicles. These offenders often operate independently or in organized groups and are not necessarily transient.

The most reliable conclusion supported by available crime data is that theft from vehicles is driven by a combination of repeat property offenders, substance abuse issues, opportunistic criminals, and organized theft activity rather than any single demographic group.

The Financial Impact On Victims And Insurance Carriers

The financial impact of vehicle-related theft crimes in Orange County remains significant.

The Orange County Auto Theft Task Force previously estimated annual losses to Orange County victims and insurance companies exceeded $100 million from vehicle theft-related crimes.

While theft-from-vehicle losses are tracked separately from vehicle thefts, insurance industry estimates nationally have shown billions of dollars in annual claims related to stolen property, vehicle damage, broken windows, and vehicle theft incidents.

For Orange County residents, the losses include:

Stolen tools and work equipment

Firearms

Computers and tablets

Sporting equipment

Wallets and identification documents

Credit card fraud losses

Vehicle repair costs

Increased insurance premiums

Many victims ultimately pay deductibles that exceed the value of the stolen property, making recovery difficult even when insurance coverage exists.

How To Prevent Theft From Your Vehicle

Police say most theft-from-vehicle incidents are preventable.

Residents can reduce the risk by:

Always locking vehicle doors, even during short stops.

Removing valuables from the vehicle whenever possible.

Avoiding leaving bags, backpacks, purses, or electronics visible.

Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas.

Activating vehicle alarm systems.

Using cargo covers or secured storage compartments.

Recording serial numbers for tools and expensive equipment.

Installing surveillance cameras at residences.

Reporting suspicious persons checking vehicle door handles.

At shopping centers and entertainment districts such as the Irvine Spectrum, criminals often walk parking lots looking for easy targets. A locked vehicle with no visible property is far less likely to be victimized than an unlocked vehicle containing valuable items.

Irvine Police Urge Vigilance After Spectrum Theft Arrest

The arrest of Lemar Leang marks a significant development in the Irvine Police Department’s investigation into the Spectrum thefts, but the case also serves as a reminder that thieves continue to target vehicles containing unsecured property.

Police are urging residents to lock their cars, conceal valuables, and remain alert when parking at shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, parks, and other public venues.

Anyone with information related to similar thefts is encouraged to contact the Irvine Police Department.

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