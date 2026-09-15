CHP seeks hit and run driver after fatal collision with pedestrian in west OC

A pedestrian was killed late Sunday night after being struck by a southbound silver sedan on Beach Boulevard, just north of McFadden Avenue in Midway City, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on September 13, 2026. According to the Westminster Area CHP, the driver—possibly operating a silver Toyota Venza—continued southbound and fled the scene without stopping.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center and later pronounced deceased.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or witness accounts to contact the CHP Westminster Area Office at (714) 622‑3600.

Criminal Charges the Suspect Likely Faces

A fatal pedestrian hit‑and‑run in California triggers some of the most severe charges under the Vehicle Code and Penal Code. Based on the facts released:

Felony hit‑and‑run involving death — Vehicle Code §20001(b). Leaving the scene after causing a fatality carries 2–4 years in state prison , plus fines and restitution.

— Vehicle Code §20001(b). Leaving the scene after causing a fatality carries , plus fines and restitution. Vehicular manslaughter — Penal Code §192(c). If investigators determine negligence or unlawful driving behavior, penalties range from up to 6 years for gross negligence to up to 1 year for ordinary negligence.

— Penal Code §192(c). If investigators determine negligence or unlawful driving behavior, penalties range from for gross negligence to for ordinary negligence. Reckless driving causing injury or death — Vehicle Code §23103/23104.

— Vehicle Code §23103/23104. Possible DUI‑related enhancements — If impairment is suspected, sentencing exposure increases dramatically.

Courts often stack penalties in fatal hit‑and‑run cases, especially when the driver makes no attempt to render aid. Restitution to the victim’s family is mandatory, and probation terms frequently include strict driving restrictions.

Likely Sentencing Exposure

If prosecutors file both felony hit‑and‑run and vehicular manslaughter charges, the suspect could face:

4–10 years total custody exposure , depending on aggravating factors

, depending on aggravating factors Felony probation with strict conditions

with strict conditions Mandatory restitution

Permanent criminal record affecting employment, licensing, and future driving privileges

If DUI is involved, sentencing can escalate to 10+ years, and enhancements may apply under California’s Watson advisement.

Impact on the Suspect’s Auto Insurance

A fatal hit‑and‑run is catastrophic for a driver’s insurance profile:

Insurers typically cancel coverage immediately once felony charges are filed.

once felony charges are filed. Reinstatement requires high‑risk SR‑22 insurance , often costing 200–300% more than standard policies.

, often costing than standard policies. Civil liability exposure can exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars , depending on wrongful‑death claims.

, depending on wrongful‑death claims. Future insurers may refuse coverage entirely, forcing the driver into non‑standard markets.

Even if the vehicle is a Toyota Venza registered to someone else, the registered owner may face insurance complications until investigators determine who was driving.

Hit‑and‑Run and Pedestrian Fatality Trends in Orange County

Fatal pedestrian hit‑and‑runs remain a persistent public‑safety challenge across Orange County:

OC averages 30–40 pedestrian fatalities per year , with 20–25% involving hit‑and‑run drivers.

, with involving hit‑and‑run drivers. Westminster, Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove consistently report higher pedestrian collision rates due to dense traffic corridors like Beach Blvd., Harbor Blvd., and Euclid Street.

Beach Boulevard itself is one of the county’s most dangerous pedestrian corridors, with multiple fatal crashes reported annually.

Nighttime collisions account for over 70% of pedestrian deaths, often involving speed, poor visibility, or distracted driving.

Compared to statewide averages, Orange County’s pedestrian hit‑and‑run rate is slightly higher, driven by high‑volume arterial roads and mixed residential‑commercial zones.

Why Drivers Flee After Striking Pedestrians

Traffic investigators and criminologists cite several recurring factors:

Fear of arrest or legal consequences

Driving under the influence

Unlicensed or uninsured drivers

Panic, shock, or impaired judgment

Outstanding warrants or probation violations

In fatal cases, fleeing often leads to significantly harsher sentencing than if the driver had remained at the scene.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Slow down on major corridors , especially at night.

, especially at night. Stay alert for pedestrians near crosswalks, bus stops, and medians.

near crosswalks, bus stops, and medians. Avoid distractions such as mobile devices.

such as mobile devices. Never flee a collision —remaining at the scene often reduces criminal exposure.

—remaining at the scene often reduces criminal exposure. Report suspicious driving behavior to local authorities.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Use marked crosswalks whenever possible.

whenever possible. Wear visible clothing at night and avoid stepping into traffic unexpectedly.

at night and avoid stepping into traffic unexpectedly. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing.

before crossing. Stay off medians and high‑speed corridors when possible.

when possible. Report unsafe intersections or malfunctioning signals to city traffic departments.

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