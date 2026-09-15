Irvine installer arrested after allegedly sending himself customer’s explicit video

The Irvine Police have arrested 37‑year‑old Logan Edward Gray‑McCannon of Hemet after he allegedly accessed a customer’s mobile phone during an installation and secretly sent himself a sexually explicit video stored on her device.

GFiber, formerly Google Fiber, informed investigators that Gray‑McCannon is a contractor employed through ITC Service Group Acquisition. Detectives believe additional victims may exist based on evidence recovered during the arrest.

Logan Edward Gray‑McCannon arrested by the Irvine Police

How the Incident Unfolded

According to Irvine Police Department investigators, the victim reported that in early August she had GFiber installed in her apartment. During the appointment, Gray‑McCannon asked her to use her phone to “test the Wi‑Fi.” When she checked on him 10–15 minutes later, she could not see what he was doing with the device. Days later, she discovered that a sexually explicit video she had previously sent to her partner had also been forwarded from her phone to another device via iMessage. The message appeared on her linked iPad even though it had been deleted from her phone. The number matched Gray‑McCannon’s.

Detectives arrested him at his home on September 11. Anyone with similar interactions is urged to contact Detective Sanders at jsanders@cityofirvine.org.

Criminal Charges and Possible Sentences

Based on the booking information, Gray‑McCannon faces the following charges:

Commercial burglary — Entering a residence or business with intent to commit a crime. This is typically a felony punishable by up to three years in state prison.

— Entering a residence or business with intent to commit a crime. This is typically a felony punishable by up to three years in state prison. Sharing a private sexual image without consent — California’s “revenge porn” statute (Penal Code 647(j)(4)) can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony. Felony exposure includes up to three years in custody and mandatory sex‑offender‑related conditions.

— California’s “revenge porn” statute (Penal Code 647(j)(4)) can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony. Felony exposure includes up to three years in custody and mandatory sex‑offender‑related conditions. Unauthorized computer access — Violating California Penal Code 502 by accessing a device without permission. Felony sentencing can include up to three years, restitution, and fines.

If prosecutors stack charges or add enhancements for digital privacy violations, Gray‑McCannon could face multiple years in custody, probation terms, and mandatory technology‑related restrictions.

Employer Liability Exposure

GFiber and ITC Service Group Acquisition may face several forms of liability:

Negligent hiring or supervision if investigators determine inadequate vetting or oversight.

if investigators determine inadequate vetting or oversight. Civil privacy claims from victims whose intimate content was accessed or distributed.

from victims whose intimate content was accessed or distributed. Contractor liability if GFiber’s subcontracting structure failed to ensure proper background checks or compliance controls.

if GFiber’s subcontracting structure failed to ensure proper background checks or compliance controls. Regulatory scrutiny under California consumer‑privacy laws, especially if systemic failures are identified.

Corporations employing in‑home service technicians are expected to maintain strict device‑access protocols. Breaches involving intimate content often lead to high‑value civil settlements.

National Data on Contractor‑Related Digital Intrusion

Digital‑privacy crimes involving service workers have increased nationwide:

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reports over 50,000 annual complaints involving unauthorized access to personal devices.

involving unauthorized access to personal devices. Consumer‑privacy researchers estimate 1 in 20 digital‑intrusion cases involve in‑home contractors or service technicians.

involve in‑home contractors or service technicians. National retail‑service studies show a 25% rise in complaints involving unauthorized phone access during home installations or repairs.

in complaints involving unauthorized phone access during home installations or repairs. Civil lawsuits involving stolen or copied intimate content have grown nearly 40% over the past five years.

These crimes often go unreported because victims may not immediately notice unauthorized transfers or deletions.

Tips for Residents When Contractors Access Their Devices

Lock your device before handing it to any technician.

before handing it to any technician. Disable iMessage syncing temporarily to prevent unnoticed forwarding.

temporarily to prevent unnoticed forwarding. Use screen‑time restrictions to block access to photos, messages, and apps.

to block access to photos, messages, and apps. Monitor the device visually whenever a contractor requests it for testing.

visually whenever a contractor requests it for testing. Check message logs on linked devices after the appointment.

on linked devices after the appointment. Avoid giving your phone unless absolutely necessary; ask the technician to run tests from their own device.

unless absolutely necessary; ask the technician to run tests from their own device. Review privacy settings before and after any service visit.

These steps significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access or data theft.

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