Armed catalytic‑converter theft suspect arrested by the SAPD after high‑speed pursuit ends in L.A.

Santa Ana Police say a stolen Dodge Durango spotted by an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) late Monday night led to a high‑speed pursuit into Los Angeles County, ending with the recovery of 13 catalytic converters, an AR‑15 rifle, ammunition, and power tools commonly used by organized theft crews.

One suspect was arrested and booked into the Santa Ana Jail.

The incident highlights the growing regional problem of catalytic‑converter theft and the expanding use of ALPR technology across Orange County.

Incident Overview

SAPD dispatch alerted patrol officers that an ALPR system had detected a stolen Dodge Durango near Glenwood Pl. and Greenville St. The department’s drone team, Eagle‑1, confirmed the vehicle’s location and guided officers to it. When officers attempted a stop, the Durango fled at high speed, crossing into Los Angeles County before entering a parking structure at 725 S. Grand Ave. Officers recovered an AR‑15 rifle, a loaded magazine, ammunition, 13 catalytic converters, and power tools. One suspect was taken into custody; SAPD has not yet released the suspect’s name.

Likely Charges and Sentencing Exposure

Based on the evidence recovered, the suspect may face multiple felony charges under California law:

Grand theft — Theft of catalytic converters typically qualifies as grand theft due to value. Penalties range from probation to up to 3 years in state prison .

— Theft of catalytic converters typically qualifies as grand theft due to value. Penalties range from probation to . Receiving stolen property — Possessing 13 stolen converters can support felony charges with up to 3 years .

— Possessing 13 stolen converters can support felony charges with . Possession of burglary tools — Power saws and cutting tools used for converter removal can add misdemeanor or felony exposure.

— Power saws and cutting tools used for converter removal can add misdemeanor or felony exposure. Felony evading — Leading officers on a high‑speed pursuit carries up to 3 years and possible strike enhancements if injuries occur.

— Leading officers on a high‑speed pursuit carries and possible strike enhancements if injuries occur. Possession of an assault weapon — AR‑15 possession is a serious felony in California, punishable by up to 8 years .

— AR‑15 possession is a serious felony in California, punishable by . Possession of a loaded firearm — Adds additional felony exposure.

— Adds additional felony exposure. Conspiracy — If investigators determine the suspect was part of a theft ring, conspiracy charges can add up to 3 years.

If prosecutors stack charges or add organized‑theft enhancements, the suspect could face well over a decade in potential exposure.

Catalytic‑Converter Theft Trends in Orange County and Los Angeles

Catalytic‑converter theft remains one of the most persistent property crimes in Southern California:

Orange County agencies report thousands of thefts annually , with hotspots in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, and Irvine.

, with hotspots in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, and Irvine. Los Angeles County continues to rank among the highest in the nation for converter thefts, driven by organized crews who travel city‑to‑city.

for converter thefts, driven by organized crews who travel city‑to‑city. Thieves target vehicles like Toyota Prius, Honda Accord, Lexus SUVs, and Toyota trucks , which contain higher concentrations of precious metals.

, which contain higher concentrations of precious metals. A converter can be removed in under 90 seconds, making parking lots and apartment complexes prime targets.

Financial Impact on Victims

Catalytic‑converter theft is expensive and disruptive:

Replacement costs typically range from $1,200 to $3,500 , but can exceed $5,000 for certain hybrids.

, but can exceed for certain hybrids. Many victims face higher auto‑insurance premiums after filing claims.

after filing claims. Some homeowners insurance policies may cover converter theft if the vehicle was parked on private property, but claims can still trigger premium increases.

Repeated thefts can lead insurers to raise deductibles, limit coverage, or decline renewal.

How Vehicle Owners Can Protect Themselves

Drivers can reduce risk with layered security measures:

Install a catalytic‑converter shield — Metal cages or plates make removal significantly harder.

— Metal cages or plates make removal significantly harder. Etch or engrave your VIN — Helps police identify stolen converters and deters resale.

— Helps police identify stolen converters and deters resale. Park in well‑lit areas — Thieves prefer dark, isolated spots.

— Thieves prefer dark, isolated spots. Use motion‑activated cameras — Provides evidence and deters crews.

— Provides evidence and deters crews. Install a tilt‑sensor alarm — Alerts you when the vehicle is lifted.

— Alerts you when the vehicle is lifted. Report suspicious activity — Quick reporting helps officers intercept crews before they flee.

ALPR Technology in Orange County

Automated License Plate Readers have become a critical tool for regional law enforcement:

Agencies including Santa Ana, Irvine, Anaheim, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department deploy ALPRs in patrol vehicles, fixed locations, and mobile units.

OC agencies collectively scan millions of plates per month , helping locate stolen vehicles, wanted suspects, and organized theft crews.

, helping locate stolen vehicles, wanted suspects, and organized theft crews. ALPR hits often lead to rapid interdictions , as seen in this case where SAPD dispatch and drone support quickly located the stolen Durango.

, as seen in this case where SAPD dispatch and drone support quickly located the stolen Durango. Studies show ALPRs significantly increase recovery rates for stolen vehicles and improve response times.

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