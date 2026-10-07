Santa Ana Police are trying to I.D. a woman who used an altered I.D. to pay for a bail bond

The Santa Ana Police Department has released a public bulletin seeking help identifying a suspect allegedly connected to the use of an altered California identification card.

Santa Ana Police detectives are attempting to identify a woman who altered a California driver’s license and used the victim’s identification to bail out a subject from Aladdin Bail Bonds.

The victim became aware of the incident after a small claims court claim was filed against them for an outstanding amount totaling thousands of dollars.

Police are asking community members who recognize the suspect to contact investigators.

What Appears to Have Happened

Based on the police bulletin, the alleged scheme appears to involve:

Possession of a California identification card.

Alteration of the card, possibly by changing the photograph.

Presentation or use of the altered identification as legitimate government-issued ID.

Potential use of another person’s identifying information.

Authorities have not publicly released full details regarding where the alleged incident occurred, whether any financial fraud was involved, or whether investigators believe additional victims exist.

Because the suspect has only been identified as a suspect, all allegations remain unproven unless and until charges are filed and proven in court.

Potential Criminal Charges Under California Law

If investigators determine that the identification card was intentionally altered and used fraudulently, prosecutors could consider several California criminal statutes.

Forgery (California Penal Code §470)

Forgery generally involves altering, falsifying, creating, or using a document with intent to defraud. A government-issued identification card that has been modified to deceive others could potentially fall under California’s forgery laws.

Potential penalties can include:

Up to one year in county jail for misdemeanor cases.

Up to three years in county jail under felony sentencing provisions.

Fines and restitution.

Identity Theft (California Penal Code §530.5)

Identity theft occurs when someone uses another person’s personal identifying information without permission for unlawful purposes.

Potential penalties include:

Up to one year in county jail as a misdemeanor.

Up to three years in county jail as a felony.

Restitution to victims.

Additional penalties if multiple victims are involved.

The California Attorney General’s Office notes that all forms of identity theft are criminal offenses under California law.

Possession of False Identification

Depending on the facts, prosecutors could also consider charges related to possessing or displaying a forged government document.

Possible penalties vary depending on whether the offense is charged as a misdemeanor or felony and whether the suspect has prior convictions.

Fraud-Related Enhancements

If the identification card was allegedly used to:

Open financial accounts,

Obtain credit,

Cash checks,

Rent property,

Obtain government benefits, or

Commit retail theft

Additional fraud charges could be filed that substantially increase potential penalties.

What Sentence Could the Suspect Face?

Without a formal criminal complaint, it is impossible to predict the exact charges or sentence.

However, if prosecutors were to file felony charges for both forgery and identity theft, a defendant could potentially face:

Several years in county jail or state prison exposure depending on charging decisions.

Probation conditions.

Court fines.

Restitution orders.

Additional penalties for prior criminal history.

In many first-offense fraud cases, California courts may also consider probation, restitution, and rehabilitation programs. Repeat offenders generally face significantly harsher consequences.

Identity Theft and ID Fraud Remain Major Problems in California

Cases involving altered driver’s licenses and identification cards are not isolated incidents.

According to data compiled from Federal Trade Commission consumer reports, California continues to rank among the states reporting the highest numbers of identity theft complaints in the nation, with more than 135,000 identity theft reports recorded during 2025.

The California Attorney General’s Office warns that identity thieves frequently exploit driver’s licenses, identification cards, Social Security numbers, and financial account information to commit fraud.

Nationally, the FTC received more than 1.3 million identity theft reports in 2025, highlighting the continuing growth of identity-related crimes.

Law enforcement agencies increasingly encounter altered IDs used for:

Retail fraud.

Financial scams.

Credit applications.

Vehicle purchases.

Employment fraud.

Government benefit fraud.

Housing and rental scams.

How to Spot an Altered California Driver’s License or ID Card

Businesses and residents should be aware of common signs that an identification card may have been tampered with.

Look for:

A photograph that appears pasted over or digitally inserted.

Blurred text around the photo area.

Differences in font style or spacing.

Peeling laminate or bubbles beneath the surface.

Mismatched birth dates and appearance.

Missing security features.

Uneven edges around the photograph.

Colors that appear faded or inconsistent.

Information that looks reprinted while the rest of the card appears original.

Damage concentrated only around the photograph section.

California driver’s licenses and ID cards contain numerous security features designed to make alterations difficult. If something appears suspicious, businesses should compare the card against known authentic examples and follow company verification procedures.

Santa Ana Police Request Public Assistance

The police department is relying on public assistance to identify the person shown in the bulletin. Cases involving altered identification documents often depend on tips from residents, business employees, and others who may recognize a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the Santa Ana Police Department through the contact information provided in the official police posting.

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