Alleged upskirt photographer wanted by Irvine Police as investigators search for victims

The Irvine Police Department is seeking to identify a person featured in a “Wanted Wednesday” social media post today. The suspect followed a female customer through a store and allegedly took an upskirt photo without her knowledge, at the H-Mart at Alton and Culver.

The Irvine police were involved in a similar investigation back in 2025, involving a Santa Ana man who was accused of secretly recording women underneath their skirts inside Irvine retail stores. Irvine police investigators later reported finding hundreds of similar recordings on the suspect’s phone and sought additional victims.

Alleged Crime: Upskirt Photography or Video Recording

In California, secretly photographing or recording underneath another person’s clothing without consent is generally prosecuted under California Penal Code §647(j), commonly referred to as unlawful invasion of privacy or “upskirting.” The law prohibits using a concealed camera or recording device to capture images or video under or through a person’s clothing for sexual purposes without consent.

Potential Criminal Charges

If prosecutors allege the suspect secretly recorded women beneath their clothing, possible charges could include:

Invasion of Privacy (Penal Code §647(j)(2))

Attempted Invasion of Privacy

Multiple counts if multiple victims are identified

Additional charges if images were shared, distributed, traded, or posted online

Enhanced penalties if any victim was a minor

Potential Sentence

For a first conviction under Penal Code §647(j):

Misdemeanor offense

Up to 6 months in county jail

Fine of up to $1,000

Informal probation

Court-ordered counseling or other conditions in some cases

For repeat offenders or cases involving minors:

Up to 1 year in county jail

Fines up to $2,000

Additional probationary conditions

Potentially more serious charges depending on the facts of the case

Where investigators find dozens or hundreds of recordings, prosecutors sometimes file multiple counts, which can substantially increase exposure to jail time and fines.

Could the Suspect Be Required to Register Under California Megan’s Law?

Possibly, but not automatically.

Penal Code §647(j) is not generally listed among California’s mandatory sex offender registration offenses. However, California law allows judges to order discretionary sex offender registration when a crime was committed for sexual gratification or sexual compulsion.

That means:

Registration is not automatic for a typical first-time upskirt case.

A court could order registration based on the facts presented.

Multiple victims, extensive recordings, prior history, or evidence of sexual motivation could increase the likelihood of a registration order.

California Trends in Upskirt and Invasion of Privacy Crimes

Law enforcement agencies throughout California have increasingly reported cases involving:

Cell phone recordings in retail stores

Hidden-camera incidents

Upskirt photography in shopping centers

Voyeurism offenses in dressing rooms and public venues

Distribution of illicit recordings online

Retail locations such as Walmart, Target, shopping malls, and department stores are commonly identified in public reports because offenders often exploit crowded environments where victims are distracted.

California Cities Frequently Reporting Voyeurism and Upskirt Arrests

There is no statewide database ranking cities specifically by upskirt arrests. However, media reports and police releases regularly originate from larger jurisdictions due to population, retail traffic, and visitor volume.

Cities that frequently report voyeurism, invasion-of-privacy, peeping, hidden-camera, or upskirt-related arrests include:

Los Angeles

San Diego

San Jose

Anaheim

Irvine

Sacramento

Long Beach

Fresno

Santa Clara

Oakland

These cities generate a disproportionately large share of such investigations because they contain major retail centers, large populations, universities, and tourism destinations.

Orange County Cities With the Largest Registered Sex Offender Populations

The California Department of Justice publishes offender data through the Megan’s Law website, but city totals fluctuate daily as people move, register, or become non-compliant. Historically, Orange County’s largest cities tend to have the highest numbers of registered offenders due largely to population size.

The five cities generally associated with the largest resident sex offender populations in Orange County are:

Anaheim

Santa Ana

Huntington Beach

Garden Grove

Fullerton

These cities also rank among Orange County’s most populous municipalities, which contributes to higher raw registry numbers. Data is updated continually through the California Department of Justice’s Megan’s Law system.

Safety Tips to Avoid Becoming a Victim of Upskirt Photography

Consumers can reduce risk by taking several practical steps:

Be aware of anyone unusually close behind or beside you in store aisles.

Watch for phones held unusually low near legs, skirts, dresses, or shopping carts.

Be alert to individuals crouching, kneeling, or bending near victims without a legitimate reason.

Report suspicious behavior immediately to store security.

Move to busier areas if someone appears to be following you.

Check dressing rooms for suspicious devices or unusual objects.

Preserve evidence by photographing a suspect or obtaining witness information when safe to do so.

Contact law enforcement immediately if you believe an invasion of privacy occurred.

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