Three suspects arrested in west OC storage unit burglary investigation

Three suspects were arrested after police officers responded to a reported burglary in progress at a local storage facility, according to a social media post released by the Fountain Valley Police Department.

In the brief statement, police said officers located three suspects near the storage property following the call. The investigation resulted in arrests for alleged burglary, conspiracy, outstanding warrants and various narcotics-related offenses. The department credited a rapid response and coordinated efforts by patrol officers for the arrests.

The incident highlights an ongoing issue facing self-storage operators throughout Orange County and Southern California, where storage facilities remain attractive targets for thieves seeking access to valuable personal property with relatively low risk of detection.

Charges Suspects Could Face Under California Law

Based on the information released by the Fountain Valley Police Department, prosecutors could potentially pursue several charges.

Burglary

California Penal Code §459 makes it a crime to enter a structure with the intent to commit theft or another felony. Storage units are commonly prosecuted as commercial burglaries when suspects unlawfully enter or attempt to enter rented units.

A second-degree commercial burglary conviction is generally punishable by up to one year in county jail as a misdemeanor, or up to three years in county jail if filed as a felony. Prior criminal history and aggravating factors could increase sentencing exposure.

Criminal Conspiracy

California Penal Code §182 makes it unlawful for two or more individuals to agree to commit a crime and take an overt act toward carrying it out.

Conspiracy often carries penalties similar to the underlying offense. Prosecutors frequently use the charge when multiple suspects are alleged to have acted together in an organized theft scheme.

Narcotics Charges

The department also referenced “various narcotics charges.” Without additional details, it is impossible to know the exact allegations. Depending on the substance, quantity and circumstances, charges could range from misdemeanor possession offenses to felony possession for sale, transportation or distribution charges.

Outstanding Warrants

Police also referenced warrants. Individuals arrested on active warrants may face separate court proceedings related to previously unresolved criminal cases.

If prosecutors determine the suspects were involved in an organized theft operation targeting multiple storage units, additional allegations such as grand theft, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, identity theft or organized retail theft-related charges could also be considered depending on evidence recovered during the investigation.

Why Storage Units Are Frequent Targets

Storage units are often filled with valuable items that are easy to resell, including:

Jewelry

Firearms

Electronics

Collectibles

Tools

Business inventory

Construction equipment

Personal documents

Recreational gear

Many renters visit units only occasionally, giving thieves time to access, remove and transport property before the crime is discovered.

Professional thieves increasingly use bolt cutters, lock-picking tools, stolen access codes and rental trucks to move stolen property quickly.

Storage Unit Theft Trends in Orange County

Unlike vehicle theft and residential burglary statistics, storage-unit theft is not tracked as a separate crime category in publicly available Orange County crime reporting systems. As a result, no verified countywide database exists identifying total annual storage-unit theft losses or ranking cities by incident totals.

However, storage burglaries are routinely reported by law enforcement agencies across Orange County, particularly in larger cities with significant commercial storage inventory.

Based on publicly reported incidents, investigations and arrests over recent years, the cities that most frequently appear in storage-unit theft reports include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Huntington Beach Irvine Fullerton

These cities contain some of the county’s largest concentrations of self-storage facilities and industrial storage space, creating more opportunities for theft-related crimes. However, law enforcement agencies do not publish an official countywide ranking for storage-unit theft incidents or arrests.

Annual Financial Impact of Storage Unit Theft

The self-storage industry nationwide loses millions of dollars annually to burglary, vandalism and related crimes.

For Orange County specifically, there is no verified public estimate for the total annual dollar loss attributable solely to storage-unit thefts. Insurance carriers similarly do not publicly report Orange County-specific storage-unit theft loss data.

Industry experts note that losses extend beyond stolen property and often include:

Insurance claims

Property damage

Gate and lock replacement

Surveillance upgrades

Increased security staffing

Lost business reputation

Customer relocation costs

When theft claims rise, carriers often respond with higher premiums, stricter coverage requirements and lower reimbursement limits for high-risk facilities.

What Storage Facilities Can Do to Reduce Theft

Storage operators can significantly reduce risk through layered security measures.

Recommended practices include:

High-definition surveillance cameras with license plate capture

Monitored alarm systems

Electronic gate access controls

Individual unit door alarms

Motion-activated lighting

Security patrols

Tenant activity monitoring

Controlled visitor access

Rapid reporting of suspicious activity

Facilities that combine multiple security technologies generally experience lower loss rates than locations relying solely on perimeter fencing and gate access.

What Storage Unit Renters Can Do

Consumers also play a critical role in preventing theft.

Security experts recommend:

Using heavy-duty disc locks instead of standard padlocks

Avoiding storage of irreplaceable valuables

Purchasing supplemental storage insurance

Photographing stored contents

Keeping an inventory list

Visiting units regularly

Not sharing gate access codes

Reporting suspicious activity immediately

Avoiding boxes labeled with valuable contents

Renters should also understand that facility contracts often limit liability for stolen property, making personal insurance coverage especially important.

Bottom Line

The Fountain Valley Police Department’s latest arrest underscores the continuing threat storage-unit burglaries pose to both consumers and facility operators. While investigators have not released additional details about the suspects or the extent of any losses, the case demonstrates how quickly coordinated police response can disrupt alleged theft activity. As self-storage facilities continue to expand across Orange County, security investments by operators and vigilance by renters remain the best defense against a crime that can leave victims facing significant financial and personal losses.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related