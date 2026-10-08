Thu. Oct 8th, 2026
2026 Elections Civic Affairs Democratic Party Elections Phil Bacerra Politics Sandra De Anda Santa Ana

Our endorsement: Phil Bacerra for Ward 4 on the Santa Ana City Council

ByArt Pedroza

Oct 7, 2026 ,

Your ballot has likely arrived at your home by now. If you live in Santa Ana’s Ward 4 you have two choices for the Santa Ana City Council. The incumbent is Phil Bacerra. His challenger is Sandra De Anda. They are both registered Democrats but they don’t agree on much. De Anda is supported by the DSA – the socialists who are trying to take over the Democratic Party.

Make no mistake about it. If De Anda gets elected she will quickly act to dismantle the Santa Ana Police Department. That is of course insane. Crime remains the top issue in our city. We can trust that Bacerra will continue to support law enforcement.

If you prefer a candidate who will advocate for the criminals instead then by all means please vote for De Anda.

De Anda harps about a need for housing in Santa Ana but she also supports rent control. Several new studies have shown that the Santa Ana rent control ordinance absolutely failed. As economists predicted the net result was less housing and more expensive apartments.

De Anda is supported by the Orange County Democratic Socialists of America. That figures as she clearly does not undertand economics and socialists never do. They love to take our money and spend it on their pet projects. You can bet that if she gets elected she will move to raise city fees and taxes and will spend our money irresponsilby.  

Bacerra was smart enought not to vote for the Santa Ana rent control ordinance.

Bacerra has been advocating instead to lure more hotels to Santa Ana so we can fill our city coffers with hotel taxes. He is wise to support growing our economy. Our city certainly can use more jobs!

De Anda also posted on her Facebook page that she is “largely indifferent to pledging my allegiance to a state.” Well that is a problem since Santa Ana City Council Members have to promise to uphold our laws. She clearly has other ideas.

I have personally known Bacerra for decades. He has a degree in planning from USC and was already experienced in politics before he got elected to the Santa Ana City Council.

Bacerra is very popular with residents because he is easy to reach and he holds meetings with the community regularly.

The Orange County Register endorsed Bacerra, writing that “Bacerra has backed his pro-business bent with practical municipal reforms and has a record reflecting that. He championed lower fees on developers as it became clear such fees chilled the housing market, express permitting for minor projects, and online plan submissions to streamline city approvals.”

Bacerra is also endorsed by many leading public officials. You can read the entire list here.

You can learn more about Bacerra at his campaign website. Check out his Facebook page here. DeAnda’s campaign website is here.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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