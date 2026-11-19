Santa Ana police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of intentionally exposing himself to a woman inside a Ross store on Bristol Street, according to a social media post released as part of the department’s “Wanted Wednesday” campaign.

KTLA reported that the incident occurred inside the store’s children’s section, where the victim says she noticed the suspect following her through the aisles before allegedly exposing himself nearby.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the woman became suspicious after noticing the man appearing to follow her while she shopped. When she moved into the children’s department, the suspect allegedly followed. While standing in an adjacent aisle, the woman observed the man exposing his genitals. Believing the conduct was intentional, she began recording him on her cellphone and confronted him.

Video released by police and later shared by KTLA shows the confrontation. The woman can be heard asking the suspect why he had exposed himself. The man reportedly responded by telling her to “chill out” and suggested that his shorts had unintentionally ridden up while reaching for merchandise. The woman rejected that explanation, telling him she believed the conduct was deliberate.

Police have not publicly released the suspect’s name and have not announced an arrest. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the individual to contact Detective Corporal D. Gray at 714-245-8381 or DGray@santa-ana.org.

Potential Criminal Charges

If investigators determine the exposure was intentional and done for sexual gratification or to offend another person, the most likely charge would be indecent exposure under California Penal Code §314.

Potential charges could include:

Indecent Exposure (PC 314)

Lewd Conduct in Public (PC 647(a))

Annoying or Molesting a Child (PC 647.6) if evidence ultimately showed children were specifically targeted or involved

Probation violations or sex offender registration violations if the suspect has a qualifying criminal history

At this stage, police have not alleged that any child was a victim or witness, and there is no public evidence suggesting additional charges beyond indecent exposure.

Possible Sentence if Convicted

For a first-time offender, indecent exposure is generally charged as a misdemeanor in California.

Potential penalties include:

Up to six months in county jail

Up to a $1,000 fine

Summary probation

Court-ordered counseling

Mandatory registration as a sex offender under California’s tiered registration system

If the suspect has prior convictions for indecent exposure or certain other sex offenses, prosecutors could seek felony filing.

A felony conviction could result in:

16 months, two years, or three years in state prison

Formal probation

Extended sex offender registration requirements

The ultimate sentence would depend heavily on the suspect’s criminal history, whether there were additional victims, and whether prosecutors could prove the exposure was intentional rather than accidental.

Similar Cases Have Repeatedly Surfaced at the Same Shopping Corridor

This is not the first indecent exposure investigation connected to the Bristol Street retail area.

Earlier this year, Santa Ana detectives sought the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of following two female shoppers through a Ross Dress for Less store on South Bristol Street and masturbating in front of them. Police later identified and arrested a 21-year-old Santa Ana man in connection with those incidents.

The recurrence of similar allegations at the same retail corridor raises concerns for both shoppers and business owners, particularly because Bristol Street is one of Orange County’s busiest commercial districts and attracts thousands of shoppers daily.

Indecent Exposure Remains a Persistent Orange County Crime Problem

While indecent exposure receives less attention than violent crime, Orange County law enforcement agencies continue to make arrests for these offenses every year.

Recent publicly reported cases have included:

A serial bus-rider exposure suspect arrested after multiple incidents involving female passengers in Santa Ana and Anaheim.

A Laguna Niguel resident arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in 2026.

A Pomona resident arrested on an Orange County indecent exposure case in 2025.

A repeat offender arrested by Fullerton police after multiple alleged exposure incidents in a shopping-center parking lot.

Investigators and prosecutors often view these offenses seriously because offenders sometimes engage in increasingly bold conduct if not interrupted. Orange County Sheriff’s officials have previously warned that some repeat offenders can escalate to more serious sex crimes over time.

Top Orange County Cities Frequently Associated With Indecent Exposure Arrests and Investigations

Comprehensive city-by-city countywide rankings are not regularly published by law enforcement agencies. However, a review of publicly reported Orange County indecent exposure investigations and arrests over recent years consistently shows cases clustering in the county’s largest population centers and busiest retail or transit corridors.

The cities most frequently appearing in publicly reported cases include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Fullerton Costa Mesa Huntington Beach

These cities combine high population density, major shopping destinations, extensive public transit activity, entertainment districts, and large visitor volumes, all factors commonly associated with higher numbers of reported indecent exposure investigations.

Investigation Continues

Santa Ana police have emphasized that the suspect remains unidentified and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Detectives are encouraging anyone who recognizes the man shown in the released images or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal D. Gray at 714-245-8381 or DGray@santa-ana.org.

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