The Santa Ana City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 17 to terminate the city’s agreements with Flock Safety and Motorola Solutions for the Santa Ana Police Department’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) program, ending a technology initiative that city officials approved just last year and that police departments throughout Orange County have credited with helping solve crimes, recover stolen vehicles, and identify dangerous suspects.

The vote was 6-0, with Councilman Phil Bacerra absent. According to multiple reports, the councilmembers voting to end the program were Mayor Valerie Amezcua, Jessie Lopez, Benjamin Vazquez, Thai Viet Phan, David Penaloza, and Johnathan Ryan Hernandez. Councilmember Phil Bacerra did not participate in the vote because he was absent from the meeting.

It should be noted that Amezcua was defeated in this year’s mayoral election. Bacerra lost in his attempt to get reelected. And Penaloza lost his Assembly race. A far left candidate won his City Council seat. They could have held firm against this proposal but they laid down their swords and voted to make our city less safe, with the exception of Bacerra who skipped the City Council meeting.

Council members cited privacy concerns and concerns that data could be shared with non-city agencies. City officials emphasized that Santa Ana had not shared ALPR data with federal immigration authorities and had not shared data with law enforcement agencies outside California for immigration enforcement purposes.

What makes the decision noteworthy is that Santa Ana’s own reports showed the camera system assisted in dozens of criminal investigations. Between April and September alone, the system reportedly helped in 55 criminal cases, including 18 stolen vehicle investigations and six firearm-related crimes. Local criminals must surely be celebrating this decision.

Orange County Cities That Continue to Use ALPR Cameras

While Santa Ana is becoming the first Orange County city to completely terminate its ALPR contracts, numerous Orange County jurisdictions continue to operate Flock Safety systems or similar license plate reader programs. Public records and city reports indicate active or recently active ALPR programs in:

Anaheim

Brea

Buena Park

Costa Mesa

Cypress

Dana Point

Fountain Valley

Garden Grove

Huntington Beach

Irvine

La Habra

La Palma

Laguna Beach

Laguna Hills

Laguna Niguel

Laguna Woods

Lake Forest

Los Alamitos

Mission Viejo

Newport Beach

Orange

Placentia

Rancho Santa Margarita

San Clemente

San Juan Capistrano

Seal Beach

Stanton

Tustin

Villa Park

Westminster

Yorba Linda

Fullerton recently voted to suspend its program temporarily for six months, but has not permanently removed the system.

These Cameras Have Consistently Helped Police Catch Criminals

Supporters of ALPR technology point to a growing list of criminal cases in Orange County where the cameras played a direct role in identifying suspects or locating stolen vehicles.

Recent examples include:

Orange Police used Flock technology in October to rapidly locate a stolen vehicle and arrest a suspected auto thief approximately 30 minutes after the vehicle was reported stolen. [newsantaana.com]

Orange Police arrested two suspects in May after a Flock alert identified a stolen vehicle that officers later recovered. [newsantaana.com],

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to San Clemente Police Services used Flock technology earlier this month to locate a stolen e-bike and identify the suspects involved. [newsantaana.com]

Santa Ana’s own police department reported that its ALPR program contributed to 55 criminal investigations in a six-month period, including stolen vehicle and firearm cases. [govtech.com]

Law enforcement agencies argue that ALPR cameras function much like modern surveillance cameras or automated fingerprint systems. They do not determine guilt. Instead, they provide investigative leads that help officers find stolen vehicles, identify suspect vehicles, track wanted criminals, and locate evidence much more quickly than traditional investigative methods.

A Decision Likely to Please Activists While Frustrating Crime Victims

The debate over ALPR technology has become increasingly political across California.

Critics argue that the systems collect information on innocent motorists and create privacy concerns. Those concerns intensified following reports that outside agencies accessed Santa Ana’s camera database through information-sharing networks.

Supporters counter that existing California laws already regulate how the data is used, that audit trails exist for searches, and that the cameras are among the most effective tools available for investigating vehicle theft, burglary crews, organized retail theft rings, armed robberies, and violent crimes.

There is little doubt that Tuesday’s vote will be welcomed by activists on the political left who have long opposed expanding police surveillance technologies. However, many crime victims and public safety advocates will likely view the decision differently. Criminals generally do not object when investigative tools disappear. Every stolen vehicle suspect, burglary crew, robbery suspect, and organized theft ring operating in Santa Ana just lost one more obstacle that could help police identify them.

Whether that tradeoff produces any measurable benefits for privacy remains to be seen. Whether it makes criminal investigations more difficult is a question that many police officers would answer immediately.

Santa Ana Continues to Struggle With Serious Crime Challenges

The council’s decision comes as Santa Ana continues to face some of the county’s most significant public safety challenges.

Historically, Santa Ana ranks near the top of Orange County cities for:

Vehicle theft

Gang-related crime

Weapons offenses

Aggravated assaults

Property crime

Commercial burglaries

Narcotics-related arrests

Calls for service involving homelessness and quality-of-life offenses

As Orange County’s county seat and one of its largest cities, Santa Ana routinely generates some of the highest crime totals in the county simply because of its population density, major transportation corridors, commercial centers, and concentration of government facilities.

That reality has often led local law enforcement officials to embrace technologies such as ALPR systems that can help investigators work more efficiently and solve crimes more quickly.

The Bottom Line

Santa Ana’s decision makes it the first Orange County city to completely terminate its Flock Safety and Motorola ALPR contracts.

The move follows months of political pressure and privacy concerns, but it also removes a technology that Santa Ana police say helped investigate dozens of crimes and that agencies throughout Orange County continue to use successfully.

For now, the cameras are coming down. The larger question is whether residents will look back on this vote as a victory for privacy, or as a decision that made it harder for police to identify criminals operating in one of Orange County’s busiest cities.

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