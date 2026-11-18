Costa Mesa Police Chief Joyce LaPointe issued a public statement this week addressing growing community concern about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in Costa Mesa after reports and social media posts indicated federal immigration agents have been operating in and around the city.

The statement emphasized that the Costa Mesa Police Department does not enforce immigration laws, does not assist ICE with immigration enforcement, and is not notified when ICE enters the city to conduct federal operations.

According to Chief LaPointe’s statement, ICE has independent access to arrest and fingerprint information entered into California Department of Justice databases and does not need local police participation to carry out federal immigration enforcement activities. The department also stressed that ICE activity in Costa Mesa should not be interpreted as coordinated operations with local police. The chief reiterated that Costa Mesa officers remain focused on serving all residents regardless of immigration status.

The statement comes amid continuing reports of immigration enforcement actions throughout Orange County. News reports and community organizations have documented ICE activity in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Costa Mesa, La Habra and other communities over the past year, with many operations reportedly focused on day labor gathering locations, car washes, federal facilities and individuals with pending immigration matters.

Where ICE Has Been Most Visible in Orange County

Based on publicly reported operations, protests, city council discussions and media coverage, ICE activity has been most frequently reported in:

Santa Ana, particularly around federal buildings and immigration-related facilities.

Anaheim, including reported enforcement actions involving day laborers and workers. arden Grove, where activists and community groups have documented several operations.

Costa Mesa, which has experienced sufficient activity that city leaders and police officials have repeatedly addressed public concerns.

La Habra, which has been mentioned in connection with immigration enforcement incidents that later led to police involvement in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana has arguably become the center of the debate in Orange County because of the presence of federal facilities, demonstrations, litigation, advocacy groups and repeated immigration enforcement operations.

What Local Police Can and Cannot Do

California’s sanctuary-state laws significantly restrict local law enforcement agencies from participating in federal immigration enforcement. As a result, most Orange County police departments, including Costa Mesa, generally do not conduct immigration arrests and do not actively assist ICE in locating individuals for civil immigration enforcement purposes.

However, those same laws do not prevent ICE from operating within a city. Federal immigration agents retain authority under federal law to conduct immigration enforcement activities. Local police departments generally cannot order ICE to leave a city, block federal operations, or physically interfere with federal agents carrying out their duties.

Likewise, if a crime occurs during an ICE operation, local police still have a duty to investigate and enforce state criminal laws. If an individual assaults, batters, stalks, obstructs, vandalizes property belonging to, or commits another crime against federal officers, local police may arrest the suspect, and federal prosecutors may also seek federal charges.

What Happens If Someone Attacks or Physically Interferes With ICE Officers?

A growing number of recent cases nationwide have highlighted the distinction between lawful protest and criminal interference.

Citizens generally have a constitutional right to observe, photograph and verbally criticize government officials in public places. However, crossing the line into physical interference can result in serious criminal charges.

Potential federal charges include:

Assault on a federal officer under 18 U.S.C. §111.

Resisting or impeding a federal officer.

Conspiracy.

Obstruction-related offenses.

Federal property damage charges.

State assault and battery charges, depending on the circumstances.

Federal law specifically criminalizes forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with federal officers while they perform official duties. ICE agents are covered under these protections.

Potential Sentences for Assaulting Federal Officers

Federal penalties can be severe:

Simple assault on a federal officer can carry up to one year in federal custody.

Physical contact with an officer or conduct involving another felony can carry up to eight years in federal prison.

Using a dangerous weapon or causing bodily injury can result in sentences of up to twenty years in federal prison.

Prosecutors can also pursue additional state-law charges such as battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, vandalism, conspiracy or unlawful imprisonment if supported by the facts.

Recent Orange County incidents demonstrate how quickly encounters can escalate into criminal investigations. Santa Ana police arrested two immigration activists in October after federal agents reported being followed and allegedly obstructed, resulting in allegations that included stalking, conspiracy and resisting officers. The criminal case remains separate from the broader debate over immigration enforcement itself.

Costa Mesa Police Seek to Reassure Residents

Chief LaPointe’s message appears designed to address confusion among residents who have questioned whether ICE activity visible in the city is being coordinated through local law enforcement. The chief’s response makes clear that Costa Mesa police are not participating in immigration enforcement operations and are not directing ICE activities within the city. At the same time, the department remains responsible for responding to criminal acts that occur during any federal operation.

As immigration enforcement continues to generate controversy across Orange County, Costa Mesa officials are attempting to draw a distinction between federal immigration enforcement and local public safety responsibilities. Whether residents support or oppose ICE operations, the city’s position is that federal agents operate under federal authority, while local police remain responsible for enforcing California criminal laws and protecting public safety for all residents.

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