The Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced that a multi-agency outreach and enforcement operation along the Santa Ana Riverbed resulted in 10 arrests for drug-related offenses and trespassing, while three individuals accepted offers of social services and support.

The operation was led by the Sheriff’s Behavioral Health Bureau and North Patrol personnel and included participation from Stanton Police Services, the Fountain Valley Police Department, Orange County Public Works, and outreach workers. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the effort was designed to address ongoing public safety concerns in and around the Santa Ana Riverbed corridor while also connecting unhoused individuals with available assistance programs.

Photographs released by the Sheriff’s Department show deputies contacting individuals along the riverbed and under bridge structures, as well as the presence of bicycles, personal property, and makeshift living areas commonly encountered during riverbed enforcement and cleanup operations.

What Charges Could the Suspects Face?

The Sheriff’s Department did not identify the suspects or specify the exact offenses that led to the 10 arrests. Based on the information released, several potential criminal charges could be involved.

Drug-related arrests in Orange County commonly include:

Possession of controlled substances under California Health and Safety Code §11350.

Possession of methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Possession of drug paraphernalia under Health and Safety Code §11364.

Possession of narcotics for sale under Health and Safety Code §§11351 and 11378 if deputies recovered quantities, packaging materials, scales, cash, or other evidence of sales.

Outstanding warrants discovered during enforcement contacts.

Trespassing violations could involve:

Penal Code §602 trespassing.

Unauthorized occupation of public property.

Refusal to comply with previous notices to vacate restricted areas.

Because the Sheriff’s statement provides few details, it is not possible to determine the precise charges actually filed or whether any suspects were cited and released.

Potential Sentences if Convicted

The penalties will depend heavily on the quantities and types of drugs involved, each suspect’s criminal history, and whether prosecutors pursue misdemeanor or felony charges.

Potential consequences include:

Simple possession cases often result in diversion programs, probation, treatment requirements, community service, or short jail sentences.

Possession for sale charges can be prosecuted as felonies and may carry sentences ranging from several months in county jail to multiple years of incarceration.

Drug paraphernalia violations are generally misdemeanors.

Trespassing offenses are typically misdemeanors punishable by fines, probation, and up to six months in county jail.

Repeat offenders, probationers, parolees, and individuals with prior narcotics convictions often face enhanced penalties. Suspects found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, or evidence of drug sales are generally exposed to the most significant criminal liability.

Drug Enforcement Remains a Major Focus Along the Santa Ana Riverbed

Law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County have conducted recurring operations along portions of the Santa Ana Riverbed for years. The corridor stretches through numerous cities and has long presented challenges involving homelessness, narcotics activity, theft, illegal encampments, fires, and environmental impacts.

Recent operations by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Anaheim Police Department, Orange Police Department, Santa Ana Police Department, and other agencies have frequently resulted in arrests for:

Methamphetamine possession.

Fentanyl possession.

Suspected narcotics sales.

Trespassing.

Probation and parole violations.

Theft-related offenses.

Outstanding warrants.

The Sheriff’s Behavioral Health Bureau has increasingly combined enforcement with outreach efforts, attempting to connect individuals with shelter, mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and other resources.

Similar Crimes in Orange County

Drug crimes continue to account for thousands of arrests annually across Orange County. State criminal justice statistics and local agency reports routinely identify narcotics offenses among the most common arrest categories associated with homeless encampments, quality-of-life enforcement operations, and proactive policing efforts.

Methamphetamine remains one of the most frequently encountered illegal drugs in Orange County, while fentanyl has become an increasingly significant enforcement concern. The Orange County Coroner and local police agencies have reported hundreds of overdose deaths linked to fentanyl in recent years, prompting intensified enforcement and public education efforts.

Riverbed enforcement operations conducted over the past several years have regularly generated arrests for:

Drug possession.

Possession of narcotics for sale.

Drug paraphernalia violations.

Trespassing.

Vandalism.

Outstanding warrants.

Probation and parole violations.

Top Five Orange County Cities With the Most Drug Arrests

Based on recent statewide criminal justice reporting trends and local law enforcement activity levels, the Orange County cities that consistently record the highest numbers of drug-related arrests are:

Santa Ana Anaheim Huntington Beach Orange Garden Grove

Several factors contribute to these higher totals, including population size, major transportation corridors, commercial districts, homeless population concentrations, and proactive narcotics enforcement efforts.

Santa Ana and Anaheim typically account for the largest share of countywide drug-related arrests due to their size and the volume of law enforcement contacts generated within both cities.

Enforcement and Outreach Continue Side by Side

While the operation resulted in 10 arrests, the Sheriff’s Department emphasized that enforcement was only part of the mission. Three individuals accepted assistance and support services during the operation, highlighting the county’s ongoing strategy of combining public safety enforcement with behavioral health and homeless outreach efforts.

As Orange County agencies continue conducting periodic operations along the Santa Ana Riverbed, officials appear focused on a dual approach: removing criminal activity from the corridor while encouraging individuals struggling with homelessness, addiction, or mental health challenges to access available services before enforcement becomes necessary.

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