California warns employers to prepare for El Niño as storm season approaches

California employers are being urged to prepare now for what could become a difficult winter storm season, as state officials warn that El Niño-driven weather patterns may bring heavy rain, flooding, landslides, debris flows, strong winds, power outages, and other workplace hazards across the state.

The warning comes from the California Department of Industrial Relations and Cal/OSHA, which issued a statewide reminder that employers have a legal obligation to protect workers from hazards created or worsened by severe weather. State officials are encouraging businesses to review emergency plans, identify weather-related risks, and train employees before the strongest winter storms arrive.

Employers Face Both Safety and Legal Responsibilities

According to state regulators, employers should not wait until a storm is underway before evaluating workplace risks. California regulations require employers to maintain safe workplaces and prepare for foreseeable hazards, including those associated with severe weather events.

Among the measures recommended by Cal/OSHA are:

Reviewing and updating Injury and Illness Prevention Programs (IIPP).

Reviewing Emergency Action Plans.

Monitoring weather forecasts, road conditions, and emergency alerts.

Identifying flood, wind, landslide, debris flow, and power outage risks.

Training workers on emergency procedures.

Providing appropriate protective equipment for emergency response and cleanup operations.

State officials also reminded employers that workers generally cannot be forced to enter or remain in an area they reasonably believe is unsafe because of emergency conditions.

Why This Matters to Orange County Businesses

Orange County escaped some of the worst damage experienced elsewhere in California during previous El Niño events, but local businesses are hardly immune from severe weather impacts.

Heavy rain can flood parking lots, warehouses, retail centers, and office buildings. Strong winds can damage roofs, signage, outdoor dining areas, fencing, and construction projects. Power outages can halt manufacturing operations, disable point-of-sale systems, interrupt communications, and leave businesses unable to serve customers.

For many businesses, the greatest losses occur not from physical damage but from operational disruption.

A restaurant that loses power during a busy weekend may lose thousands of dollars in revenue. A professional services firm whose servers go offline could lose billable time and productivity. Construction projects may be delayed for days or weeks. Healthcare providers, dental offices, and veterinary practices may face appointment cancellations and equipment downtime.

In many cases, the interruption to business operations costs more than the underlying property damage.

Business Continuity Is Becoming Increasingly Important

The state’s warning highlights a topic many small and medium-sized businesses neglect: business continuity planning.

A business continuity plan is essentially a roadmap for keeping operations functioning during and after a disaster. The most effective plans address questions such as:

How will employees be contacted if power or internet service fails?

Can staff work remotely if roads are flooded or offices are inaccessible?

Are critical files backed up offsite or in the cloud?

Does the company have backup power capabilities?

Who is responsible for emergency decision-making?

Are vendors and suppliers prepared for disruptions?

How quickly can operations resume after a major storm?

Businesses that answer these questions before a disaster occurs generally recover more quickly and experience fewer financial losses.

This issue is particularly important in Orange County, where many businesses rely heavily on technology, logistics networks, healthcare services, and just-in-time supply chains. Even a relatively short disruption can have cascading effects throughout an organization.

The Insurance Connection

Storm preparation can also have significant insurance implications.

Commercial insurance carriers increasingly evaluate a company’s risk management practices when underwriting coverage and setting premiums. Businesses with poor loss histories, repeated water intrusion claims, preventable property damage, or inadequate disaster preparedness may face:

Higher property insurance premiums.

Larger deductibles.

Coverage restrictions.

Difficulties obtaining coverage during policy renewals.

Increased scrutiny during underwriting reviews.

A significant weather-related loss can also affect workers’ compensation claims, liability claims, property damage claims, and business interruption claims.

Insurance professionals frequently note that carriers are becoming more selective as catastrophic weather losses continue to increase nationwide. Taking proactive measures now, such as roof inspections, drainage maintenance, emergency planning, backup data systems, and employee safety training, may help reduce both the likelihood and severity of future claims.

Orange County Business Continuity Checklist

Before the peak winter storm season arrives, Orange County employers should consider:

Reviewing commercial property and business interruption insurance policies.

Confirming emergency contact procedures for employees.

Backing up critical data to secure cloud-based systems.

Inspecting roofs, drainage systems, and exterior structures.

Testing backup power systems and generators.

Reviewing remote work capabilities.

Updating vendor and supplier contingency plans.

Conducting emergency response training for supervisors and managers.

Verifying that Injury and Illness Prevention Programs reflect weather-related hazards.

California Is Taking a Statewide Approach

The warning arrives as California continues broader preparations for potential El Niño impacts. Governor Gavin Newsom previously issued an emergency proclamation aimed at strengthening statewide readiness and coordinating resources ahead of winter storms.

The Department of Industrial Relations is also participating in a statewide preparedness effort coordinated by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, commonly known as Cal OES. The initiative is intended to improve readiness before, during, and after severe weather events.

State officials are particularly focused on protecting workers who face elevated risks during storms, including construction workers, landscapers, agricultural workers, utility crews, transportation workers, emergency responders, and cleanup personnel.

Practical Steps Employers Can Take Today

Orange County employers looking to prepare for the winter season should consider conducting a storm-readiness assessment before major weather systems arrive.

Key action items include:

Inspect roofs, drains, and gutters.

Secure outdoor equipment, signs, and materials.

Verify emergency contact information for all employees.

Test backup generators and battery systems.

Review cybersecurity and data backup procedures.

Update emergency response and evacuation plans.

Confirm insurance coverage limits and exclusions.

Train supervisors on severe weather protocols.

Monitor National Weather Service and Cal OES alerts.

While no employer can prevent every weather-related incident, preparation can significantly reduce the risk of injuries, property damage, operational disruptions, and costly insurance claims.

As California enters another potentially active winter season, state regulators are making it clear that storm preparedness is not simply a best practice. It is an essential part of protecting workers, maintaining business operations, and preserving financial stability when severe weather strikes.

Resources for Employers and Workers

Employers and workers seeking additional information about storm preparedness, workplace safety, emergency planning, and El Niño conditions can consult the following resources:

California Department of Industrial Relations: https://www.dir.ca.gov/

Cal/OSHA Workplace Safety Information: https://www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/

Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP) Requirements: https://www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/PubOrder.asp#IIPP

Emergency Action Plan Requirements: https://www.dir.ca.gov/title8/3220.html

Cal/OSHA Consultation Services for Employers: https://www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/consultation.html

California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES): https://www.caloes.ca.gov/

Listos California El Niño Preparedness Resources: https://www.listoscalifornia.org/resources/?_resource_topics=disaster-preparedness

National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/

Caltrans Road Conditions and Travel Alerts: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/

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