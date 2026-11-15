Rebuilding lives, reducing crime: Santa Ana reentry program celebrates 30 graduates

Thirty individuals on parole who successfully completed a reentry program at the Santa Ana Day Reporting Center will be recognized during a graduation ceremony on Nov. 17, highlighting one of the less visible but important components of public safety in Orange County.

The ceremony, hosted by GEO Reentry Services, will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at El Cortijo Café in Santa Ana. Chief Deputy Regional Administrator Karen Reed and program graduate Ryan Ikarri are scheduled to serve as keynote speakers. Family members, parole agents, GEO Reentry staff, and community supporters will also attend to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates.

According to GEO Reentry Services, participants completing the program have secured employment, obtained stable housing or sober living accommodations, and connected with healthcare and other support services designed to help them successfully transition back into society after incarceration.

Why Reentry Programs Matter

Crime prevention does not begin and end with arrests, prosecutions, and incarceration. For many offenders, the greatest challenge comes after release, when they must find housing, employment, transportation, healthcare, and positive support systems while complying with conditions of parole or probation.

Research consistently shows that individuals who obtain stable housing, employment, substance abuse treatment, and behavioral counseling are significantly less likely to reoffend. That is why modern probation and parole agencies increasingly emphasize evidence-based rehabilitation programs alongside supervision and enforcement efforts.

The Santa Ana Day Reporting Center’s model includes:

Cognitive Behavioral Treatment (CBT)

Substance abuse counseling and testing

Employment readiness training

Education services

Family reintegration programs

Anger management counseling

Domestic violence intervention services

Gender-responsive programming

GEO Reentry Services says these programs are designed to promote long-term behavioral change and reduce recidivism among individuals returning to the community following incarceration.

Orange County’s Focus on Recidivism Reduction

Reducing recidivism has become a major focus of Orange County’s criminal justice system. The Orange County Community Corrections Partnership identifies reducing recidivism and improving public safety as central goals of its public safety strategy. The county’s annual Public Safety Realignment reports specifically identify recidivism as one of the most important measurements used to evaluate the effectiveness of supervision, treatment, and rehabilitation programs.

Orange County’s approach combines enforcement, supervision, treatment services, behavioral health resources, substance abuse counseling, housing assistance, and employment support. Probation officers routinely conduct compliance checks and enforcement operations, but those efforts are complemented by reentry programming intended to help offenders successfully reintegrate into the community.

This dual approach reflects a reality recognized by most criminal justice professionals: every probationer or parolee who successfully transitions back into society represents one fewer potential crime victim and one fewer offender cycling back into the jail and prison system.

How Orange County Compares to Los Angeles County

Both Orange County and Los Angeles County have invested heavily in evidence-based practices designed to reduce reoffending among individuals supervised under California’s AB 109 Public Safety Realignment system. Los Angeles County probation officials similarly emphasize cognitive behavioral interventions, trauma-informed treatment, gender-responsive programming, housing assistance, and community-based services for offenders under supervision.

What distinguishes Orange County is the county’s comparatively smaller probation caseloads, more centralized service delivery network, and extensive collaboration among probation, law enforcement, behavioral health providers, and community-based organizations. Orange County’s network of day reporting centers, treatment providers, housing resources, and specialty supervision programs has often been cited as a model for balancing accountability with rehabilitation.

While Los Angeles County supervises a substantially larger offender population, Orange County’s smaller size may allow for more individualized case management and closer coordination among agencies. However, both counties continue to face challenges related to homelessness, addiction, mental illness, and repeat offending among high-risk populations.

A Look at Recidivism Rates

Comparing recidivism rates between counties can be difficult because agencies often use different measurements and reporting periods. The California Board of State and Community Corrections generally defines recidivism as a new criminal conviction within three years of release or placement on supervision. [cdcr.ca.gov], [prob.oc.gov]

Recent Orange County criminal justice reports show that reducing recidivism remains a primary objective because significant numbers of offenders continue to reoffend after release. County analyses and public safety reports have generally placed Orange County probation-related recidivism rates in the approximately 20% to 30% range for many supervised populations, with higher-risk categories such as AB 109 offenders often producing higher rates.

Los Angeles County has historically reported higher recidivism and re-arrest figures among its AB 109 population. In one major Los Angeles County probation report, approximately 40% of supervised AB 109 offenders were arrested for a misdemeanor, felony, or revocation, while 29% were ultimately convicted.

Unfortunately, neither Orange County nor Los Angeles County appears to publish a simple annual five-year recidivism table that allows for direct apples-to-apples year-by-year comparisons across all probation populations. Instead, both counties report recidivism using various supervision categories, follow-up periods, and outcome measures. Because of those differences, any exact comparison should be viewed with caution.

Celebrating Success Stories

While public attention often focuses on crime, arrests, and sentencing, events such as the Santa Ana Day Reporting Center graduation recognize a different side of the criminal justice system.

For the 30 graduates being honored this month, the ceremony represents successful completion of a program that required sustained participation in counseling, education, employment preparation, and personal accountability. For Orange County residents, it serves as a reminder that effective public safety strategies involve not only holding offenders accountable, but also helping them become productive, law-abiding members of the community.

The graduation ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at El Cortijo Café, located at 901 W. Civic Center Drive, Suite 150, in Santa Ana. Media representatives interested in attending are encouraged to contact GEO Reentry Services Program Manager Nashell Poling for additional information.

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